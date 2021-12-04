“Expected increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths”

8.3 out of 10 “very high” concern for covid in Europe according to the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. A framework in which Italy is today among the 8 States (together with Estonia, Iceland, Malta, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden) that arouse “moderate concern”, the lower level at this time of the fourth wave in progress. Our country, however, will still have to expect an increase in cases, hospitalizations both in the medical area and in intensive care and deaths in the coming days.

This is what emerges from the latest weekly report with which the ECDC analyzes the situation in the various states of the European Union and the European Economic Area. The report relates to week 47, the one that ended Sunday November 28, and the forecasts it contains concern the following 14 days, therefore weeks 48 (ending November 5) and 49 (ending November 12).

In the week in question, the overall epidemiological situation in the EU / See was characterized by a “high and rapidly increasing” rate of notification of Covid cases, and a “low, but slowly increasing” death rate.

The ECDC prediction is that case notification rates, mortality rates and ICU and other hospital admissions will increase in weeks 48 and 49. Case notification rates are currently highest among people under 50, but those among older age groups are also “rapidly increasing.”

The overall notification rate of Covid cases for the EU / See area was 742.1 per 100 thousand in week 47 (626.2 / 100 thousand the previous week), up from 8 weeks. The 14-day Covid-19 death rate was 46.7 deaths per million population (46.9 / million the previous week), stable for 2 weeks. Of the 29 countries with admissions data up to week 47, 20 reported an upward trend from the previous week.

For most states, the situation is considered to be of “high or very high” concern, and “although the impact of Covid-19 is particularly high in a number of countries with low vaccination prevalence”, experts report “evidence of an increase in the burden of Covid even among the most vaccinated countries”.

In detail, in week 47 the situation is classified as “extremely worrying” in 7 countries (Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia), of “strong concern” in 15 countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia , Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal), and of “moderate concern” in the above 8 which include Italy. In the EU / See area, the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 continues to be largely dominant (99.6%).