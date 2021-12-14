expected release period and multiplayer, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

Hogwarts Legacy continues to be one of the most anticipated games yet remains fundamentally a mystery, given that the Warner Bros and Avalanche game has practically nothing seen since its announcement, but among the rumors a possible exit period expected and the presence of multiplayer, according to an insider.

According to the tweet below, Hogwarts Legacy is expected to arrive between the summer and the end of 2022 and should also include multiplayer, complete with post-launch content foreseen. It is unclear whether this content is about single player expansions or extended multiplayer support, but there would still be plans to add content after release.

According to the insider, the developers “are still writing some minor parts of the game”, so the bulk should be pretty much fixed. In subsequent replies to the tweet, the insider reports that it would not be a game as a service, with multiplayer being added at a later time as well.

The source in question is the Twitter account AccNGT, which we take into consideration as it has proved quite reliable recently, perfectly anticipating the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse between title and artwork several days before the actual presentation at The Game Awards 2021. Again, as for the recent rumors of GTA 6, however, it is not certain that this also implies the veracity of information regarding other teams and publishers.

In any case, we continue to wait for information on Hogwarts Legacy, considering that a trailer would be expected for the next Sony State of Play, but even that according to an insider. In the meantime, we know that Sumo Nottingham and Red Kite Games are helping with the development of the game.