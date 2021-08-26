expected volatility at expiration of the $ 820 million options on Friday

On Friday, August 27, Ether (ETH) faces a major $ 820 million monthly options expiration. This is the first time that options at $ 3,000 or above have a real chance of succeeding, although the bulls may have missed a good opportunity to dominate the expiry as they are too optimistic about the potential price of Ether.

It is unclear why $ 140 million of bullish-neutral call options were placed between $ 3,800 and $ 8,000, but these tools are likely to become useless as the monthly maturity approaches.

Competition from interoperability-focused protocols affects the price of Ether

The Ethereum network has become a victim of its own success, which consistently leads to network congestion and transaction fees of up to $ 20 and more. Furthermore, the growing interest in non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance has placed additional stress on the network.

It’s not out of the question that some of the influx that should have driven Ether’s price up has gone to its competitors, who have recently reported stellar performance. Cardano (ADA), for example, recorded more than 100% growth from quarter to quarter, justified by investor expectations regarding the upcoming integration of smart contracts on September 12.

According to the CoinShares report titled “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly”, in the last week Solana (SOL), another competitor with support for smart contracts, attracted a third of the inflows towards crypto investment products.

Finally, tier two scaling solutions like Polygon (MATIC) also posted gains of 150% after successfully moving some DeFi projects to its interoperability pool and launching a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Ether options and open interest for August 27th. Source: Bybt.com

It is important to note that the $ 3,000 level largely dominates expiration on Friday, with 30,900 ETH option contracts representing a $ 100 million open interest.

The initial call-to-put analysis shows a slight prevalence of neutral-to-bullish call instruments, with an open interest greater than 13%. However, the bears appear to have been taken by surprise as 83% of their positions were placed at $ 2,900 or less.

The bears will need to push and hold the Ether price below $ 2,900

Nearly half of neutral to bullish call options have expiry prices set at $ 3,500 or higher. These tools will become useless if Ether trades below that price on Friday. Options expire at 8:00 UTC, so traders may expect some price volatility near the event.

Below are the three most likely scenarios that could occur and their estimated gross result. It should be noted that some investors may trade more complex strategies, including market-neutral ones that use defensive calls and puts. Consequently, this estimate is somewhat rudimentary.

This simplistic analysis weighs the call (buy) options against the put (sell) options available at each strike level. So, for example, if Ether expires at $ 3,050, any neutral to bullish call option above $ 3,000 becomes worthless.

Under $ 2,900 : 36,360 call vs. 32,700 put. The net result is practically balanced.

: 36,360 call vs. 32,700 put. The net result is practically balanced. Between $ 2,900 and $ 3,000 : 36,770 call vs. 20,320 put. The net result favors neutral-bullish instruments for 48 million dollars.

: 36,770 call vs. 20,320 put. The net result favors neutral-bullish instruments for 48 million dollars. Between $ 3,000 and $ 3,200 : 55,660 call vs. 8,320 put. The net result favors neutral-bullish instruments for 147 million dollars.

: 55,660 call vs. 8,320 put. The net result favors neutral-bullish instruments for 147 million dollars. Above $ 3,200: 62,260 call vs. 1,490 put. The net result favors neutral-bullish instruments for 197 million dollars.

The bears will try to minimize the damage and luckily for them, a potential gain from a favorable move does not seem worthy of a significant effort from the bulls.

As for overly optimistic options traders, they should reconsider their September deadline strategy. The poor scalability of the Ethereum network appears to be their greatest enemy, as the “excessive” adoption of the network has only helped the competition.

The views expressed herein are solely those ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph's ideas. Every trade carries risks. You should conduct your research before making a decision.