Expedited Deportations and Asylum Trials: This is Biden’s Plan if Title 42 is Eliminated | Univision Immigration News
Following a Louisiana court ruling on Monday that temporarily suspended the government’s plans to rescind the Title 42 at the border (which allows the accelerated deportation of foreigners for reasons of health security), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hastened to announce a new plan that will be implemented as of May 23, as long as it is maintained court ruling in effect.
Since the withdrawal of the controversial border policy was announced on April 1, the government said it is preparing a roadmap that includes increasing border security, decongesting the Immigration Court (opening spaces for new asylum cases), raising response capacity (to attend to up to 18,000 cases per day) and strengthen the application of the Title 8 of the Immigration Act (INA) to continue deporting expeditiously.
But it is possible that the courts of justice keep alive the Title 42a scenario that, although it truncates Joe Biden’s immigration plans, gives him room to recover from Republican criticism and even from members of the Democratic Party who are against the elimination of Title 42 because they fear, if it disappears, an immigration crisis without precedents on the border that negatively impact the results of the mid-term elections to be held on the first Tuesday of November.
This is the government plan
In a 20-page document published Tuesday, the DHS disclosed the protocol it implements at the border and the measures it will take beginning May 23 if Title 42, a policy dating back to 1944, is eliminated. which was activated in 2020 as part of the strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s the plan about: