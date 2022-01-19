Expeditions: Rome | Review – The fate of the Res Publica is in our hands

Our unpopular opinion: the last years of the Roman Republic are much more interesting than the subsequent imperial era – the populations of half of Europe and Asia Minor would perhaps have used the adjective terrifying – an age characterized by social struggles, conquests, intrigues of palace and the eternal clash between the senatorial class and the other classes.

Expeditions: Rome

Platform: PC Gender: role-playing, strategic Exit date: January 20, 2022 Developer: Logic Artists Distributor: THQ

All these ingredients find plenty of space in Expeditions: Rome, the new tactical role-playing game by Logic Artists. After recounting the epics of the settlers in Expeditions: Conquistador and after the Scandinavian saga of Expeditions: Vikingthe development team has decided to move the hands of their series in the first century BC and to give life to a long adventure in which the historical facts of the Res Publica and the personal stories of a young legatus, fallen from grace in due to a palace conspiracy and the murder of his father.

From here begins a journey that will unfold along the coasts of present-day Turkey, in the dunes of Egypt and in rainy Gaul – without disdaining interludes also in the City – supported by a multifaceted gameplay that wisely marries the double nature. of a tale suspended between private revenge and the conquests of Rome. Unfortunately, not all the playful pillars adequately support the events narrated.

A walk in time

If you’ve tried previous iterations of the series, you’ll already know how the development team loves it fish with both hands from historythe one with a capital letter. Expeditions: Rome makes no difference and, with his inevitable poetic licenses, retraces some of the most fascinating passages of the last period of the Roman Republic, such as the fight against Mithridates, king of Pontus, the intervention in the civil war of the kingdom of Egypt between Cleopatra and Ptolemy, up to the turbulent situation in Gaul.

Lovers of the era will surely appreciate this historical focus, which does not stop at mere superficiality. Between one war and another, various secondary characters of these key passages appear on the digital stage, together with some decidedly more well-known faces, such as the aforementioned Cleopatra or Cato.

Do you remember Orgetorix in your high school Latin versions?

Plus, without too many branches, unexpected twists or dramatically moral decisions, Expeditions: Rome proved to be a good RPG, capable of changing path from time to time – and also allies or enemies to face – based on the choices made, the answers given and, obviously, if you preferred to eliminate a prisoner of war on the spot or if you opted to keep him in chains.

The result is very pleasant and creates an always interesting and indispensable context to support even private events which, unfortunately, are perhaps the least successful element of the story, due to a rhythm that is not always perfectly calibrated.

Seeking revenge

The growth path and the personal revenge of the protagonist are in fact diluted too much and, while his revenge remains the engine of every move along the coasts of the Mediterranean, these motivations often end up in oblivion when you are grappling with the conquest of ‘ entire Anatolian peninsula.

Overall it is all the tenor of the dialogues to be fluctuating and we pass without interruption from talking about the maximum systems with Cicero to exchanging linear lines with some legionnaires scattered here and there. The dubbing does not favor the immersion e the british accent – there is no Italian translation, not even the texts – it has the perverse ability to cripple every single Latin wordwith an involuntary tragicomic effect.

Expeditions: Rome is a journey to the time of the Roman Republic

There would then be a third component of the story, namely the personal stories of the five traveling companions who follow in the footsteps of the young senator. Also in this case, Expeditions: Rome, however, is a role-playing game more focused on the moment of action than on dialogue.

The individual stories of the Greek mentor Syneros, of the Amazon warrior Deianeira or, again, of the centurion Caeso Quinzio Aquilino are little more than secondary quests, which end after a couple of missions that are anything but unforgettable and which certainly do not create that spirit. team or that empathy towards your teammates. This is not to say that the help given by the sweeps of the gladius of Caeso or the poisoned arrows of the spy Julia Calida have not been appreciated, because it is on the battlefield that their true value is seen.

The Roman war machine

Expeditions: Rome is a worthy heir to the series and, when it focuses on battles, it has very few rivals, especially during key fights. For comparison, we’re talking about a turn-based style tactic X-COMwith the maps divided into hexagons on which to move your pieces, spending the action points to perform movements, attacks and activate the numerous special abilities.

Described in this way, the clashes would seem trivial dejà-vù, with few differences compared to the competition, but trust us when we tell you that the tactical variables are really numerous – not to say infinite – that the synergies between the various units are the key to victory. and that, at higher difficulty levels, it takes a lot of ingenuity to save the skin in duels always outnumbered.

Tactical encounters have many variables to consider

Let’s start from maps. Whether it’s a mountain pass, a classic city or a strong enemy, scenarios are always an added valueare large, are characterized by a marked verticality, offer many ideas for encirclement, hammer and anvil style tactics and have a discrete interactivity, with oil barrels to be ignited by throwing torches or arrows, traps to be placed and jars of water to save that comrade surrounded by a fire that is about to break out.

Don’t expect extreme situations – often too much – in style Divinity: Original Sin II or multiple approaches to battle as an RPG Baldur’s Gate 3because Expeditions: Rome is a more traditional turn-based tactician and its real strength is the possible combinations between the different classes, the weapons and armor at their disposal and the unique skills that are unlocked by leveling up.

The personalization of your party

The roles – initially represented by the five companions and who will then divide the other recruitable troops – take up the different units of the Roman army, such as the sagittari, the hastati or, again, the triarii and each of them can only use certain equipment, to which the various types of attacks are connected.

For example, short swords often cause slashing and bleeding damage, spears strike multiple squares away, bows can be equipped with fiery or poisonous arrows, but it’s really impossible to make the endless list of all the combinations and synergies that they are created thanks to a rich paraphernalia that can always be strengthened and expanded at the blacksmith.

In the camp you can upgrade items and train new units

The various ingredients are then added to the consumable objects, the bandages to plug wounds and the essential skills to prolong the movements, escape the surprise attacks or throw an enemy to the ground.

All these elements find their maximum expression during the missions that conclude the various acts, real sieges divided into several zones and with linked objectives, where dozens of units, enemy troops of all kinds, allies and even attacks with catapults find space. These intense battles, however, have a negative counterpart, namely those numerous secondary missions that always propose the usual challenges, such as eliminating all enemies or sabotaging some supply cargo.

War plans

In short, Expeditions: Rome represents everything a lover of turn-based tactics would want but, compared to the previous chapters, it goes a step further. For a handful of Vikings or a few conquistadors, turn-based battles between a handful of units were more than enough, but now the entire Roman war machine is involved, grappling with the conquest of entire regions. To simulate the expansion of the Republic, the development team added a strategic component, which on balance is less successful than the tactical counterpart.

During the various acts, in addition to the RPG-style missions and the skirmishes in narrow ranks, you find yourself having to manage the legions of Rome along a stylized map, to be sent against main settlements and to be used to garrison the occupied cities to repel the assaults enemies. Initially these moments seem like a pleasant diversion, but in the long run they end up unnecessarily lengthening the campaign and excessively slowing down the pace when you find yourself having to conquer, for example, a dozen regions by repeating the same routine over and over.

The strategic component runs out of its ideas too quickly

The large-scale battles are then simulated through a mini-game, where you use certain types of cards to which certain effects are linked, for example malus to enemy morale, the use of siege engines or assaults with cavalry.

Keep the speech made a little earlier valid, with a surprise effect that ends after a while and with a barely sketched strategic depth. However, the use of legions remains essential to conquer mines, carpentries and other minor settlements, which represent the resources with which to improve one’s camps, to have access to new weapons, new strategies – that is cards to be used during battles – and to enhance the infirmary, which will often be full of injured legionaries and praetors.

A conquest without technical hitches

A small technical note that will certainly make fans of the series happy. Unlike Expeditions: Viking, this time we didn’t run into the frequent crashes and bugs that characterized the previous chapteralmost to the point of making it unplayable in the first few days following its publication.

Finally, we do not believe that we need to spend more than a couple of lines on the graphical aspect of Expeditions: Rome, which does not make aesthetics its strong point, especially in the excessive reuse of models for enemy armies, often consisting of doubles all identical to each other.