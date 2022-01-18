Expeditions: Rome, the review of a game that oscillates between role playing and strategy

We are in the late republican era and in Rome, while its military power allows it to expand throughout the Mediterranean, conspiracies and frictions between the most powerful families are multiplying internally. The situation is explosive: the gap between rich and poor is widening and many soldiers seem to be more loyal to their commanders than to Rome itself. The story of the protagonist begins in this not-so-quiet scenario, the son of a patrician family who escaped a conspiracy in which his father lost his life. To save himself he had to leave for Greece, where a campaign is underway against some rebels, fomented by King Mitriade of Pontus. From being simply privileged, ours will have to become a real commander, to return to Rome and do justice to what happened to his family. This is, in short, the story behind the latest work by Logic Artists. In the Expeditions: Rome review we will try to explain the hybrid nature of this interesting project.

Hybrid gameplay The general map in which parties and troops move The title of Logic Artists continually oscillates between being a Role playing game is one strategic, with the user not only having to take care of a party of well-characterized characters, all with their own stories, but also having to manage an army by guiding it on the battlefield, albeit indirectly. As was the case in Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Vikings, the previous games in the series, the game scenario is partly historical and partly pure fiction. So expect to meet personalities of the time, who you will surely have known in school books, who collaborate with fictional characters, created specifically for the game. In terms of gameplay, we are faced with a very varied title, which offers many systems and which has as its main defect precisely that of not delving into some of them. Let’s say that the experience as a whole turns out to be intriguing, for the reasons that we will explain, but that sometimes you really feel the need to deepen some aspects, in particular the strategic ones. As an RPG, Expeditions: Rome is very reminiscent of the Baldur’s Gate formula, albeit with the appropriate differences. Then there are exploratory phases framed from above in well-defined areas, with others of pure combat and still others in which we are called to make choices, often radical, which determine not only the unfolding of some events, but also the relationship between us and our subordinates. Let’s say that here the work done by the developers stands out to make the story as interesting as possible, even in the theoretically weakest moments. In particular, we see a great effort to make the events more interesting, given that they are equipped with very strong designs. This stands out in particular for the fighting. So on many occasions, winning does not mean having to defeat the enemy, but achieving different objectives, such as setting fire to a certain number of ships, defending a character, reducing the supply of a particularly strong enemy in order to isolate him and so on. In this the turn-based combat, based on the expenditure of action points, helps a lot, which has allowed the designers to think about the various topical moments in a much more strategic way than could have been hoped.

Exploration The combat system offers several opportunities L’exploration itself is divided into several levels: that of the general map, where you can reach the different places, but you can also collect resources from the various points of interest, as well as participate in events from which benefits or penalties can be drawn (for example attacking adult boars increases food supplies, but can injure one of our companions); that of individual places, where you can find vendors, obtain missions and information or fight, which are one of the cornerstones of the experience. These last phases are in fact the most interesting, because they allow us to get in touch with the secondary stories of our travel companions, or to discover the internal discontent of the territories we have to occupy. This is also where most of the dialogues take place, strictly multiple-choice, and the events in which we will have to concretely decide what kind of commander to be. Special praise deserve the missions, all in line with the role of the main character (technically he is a legatus of Rome). So not only do the other characters tend to show the respect that our role imposes, but they would never dream of asking us to go and pick herbs or clean up a cellar of mice. Throughout the game we will therefore find ourselves taking part in conspiracies, trying to find traitors or infiltrating high-risk territories. It is a reassuring choice, to be honest, which goes against the current trend of making heroes who have to save the world carry out miserable missions, just to add content and lengthen the soup.

Combat system There are several areas to explore As mentioned, the combat system by Expeditions: Rome is based on a turn-based model, which recalls the classics of the genre, such as Divinity: Original Sin II (with the appropriate differences). At the beginning of each fight we are given the opportunity to position ourselves in an area of ​​the map, so we have to make all our units act, making them move, making them attack, using their skills and objects obtained by exploring or in the Roman camps (which serve as operational bases). After our turn, the ball is up to the opponents. All characters have a skill tree which determines their class and usefulness on the battlefield. For example, Beast Tabat is a former gladiator very well versed in combat, while Julia Calida is an excellent spy for surprise attacks and for using bows. With the passage of time (to finish Expeditions Rome we took about 56 hours) and the accumulation of experience points, it will be possible to unlock new skills, which will make the fights more and more varied and engaging in their own way, thanks also to the strong narrativization of many of they. To season everything there are the many side systems, which make the micromanagement of the party deeper than we expected. Of course, there are objects around to improve our equipment and that of our companions, moreover often linked to specific skills. So we have well-planned battles, often with multiple objectives, in which to use characters with both personal abilities, both related to their objects, and connected to the opportunities given by the map itself.

The strategic side There is no lack of variety As an RPG Expeditions: Rome works really well. Of course, some explorable areas could have offered some more interactions or secrets, but in general there is little to complain about, also given the high number of places that can be visited. Less successful, in our opinion, is the strategic side. Basically we will soon get the command of a legion, which we will have to use to conquer some territories. Our army will be manageable from the camps (in reality always the same one that follows us from conquest to conquest), where we can replace the lost troops, hire generals to lead them into battle (each with bonuses and penalties related to class and personality), distribute rations and study our next steps. Note that the camp is expandable, meaning additional buildings can be purchased to increase the army and party upgrade options. The problems begin when you take the field, because in reality the fights are not managed directly, but through a series of tactical decisions with uncertain outcomes, aimed at favoring the various aspects that can determine victory or defeat. The system itself is not very deep and we confess that we often have recourse to automatic resolution, that is, we have made the CPU manage everything, especially in secondary battles, which in the long run become almost a nuisance compared to everything else.

Graphics Technically Expeditions: Rome isn’t great, but it’s not bad either From a technical point of view Expeditions: Rome is a game without infamy and without praise. Let’s say that graphically it is not amazing, even though it presents quite detailed and well characterized environments, as well as well built. Also there Artistic direction it is quite anonymous and functional, and never offers particular virtuosity. Okay, for being an AA budget top-down RPG, but don’t expect miracles or be amazed by characters or landscapes. The same goes for the soundtrack, which is limited to being a dignified accompaniment to the action and nothing more. Finally, a few words must be spent on the cleanliness of the title, which turned out to be very high. There are some bugs, but nothing really decisive or destructive to the gaming experience. Of course, maybe we are among the lucky players, while others will have had a worse life than ours. However we can tell you that we have reached the end of the game without unrecoverable blocks and without having encountered bugs that forced us to throw some saves. It’s not cheap these days.