Expendables 4, Andy Garcia joins Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in the cast

In recent weeks the arrival of a fourth chapter of The Mercenaries has been officially announced, and now thanks to the Hollywood Reporter we discover that the cast of the new film will also be able to boast the presence of the Oscar winner Andy Garcia.

The actor de The Godfather – Part III And The Untouchables will go to join the already confirmed Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. New entries also include Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and rapper 50 Cent in three unknown roles.

Directed by Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) based on a script by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly, the film is described as a fun and action-packed new chapter with no holds barred. Lionsgate President Jason Costantin teases that Expendables 4 will further raise the bar for the franchise and be “the greatest ever”.

The working title of the film is A Christmas Story, so it is assumed that the story will be centered on Jason Statham’s mercenary rather than on Sly’s Barney Ross. Precisely for this reason, some fans have begun to think of an imminent handover between the two characters, with The Expendables 4 that could close the story of Barney Ross.