Expendables 4, Megan Fox and 50 Cent join the cast

The fourth installment of the de “The expendables” will be done, to confirm it The Hollywood Reporter. Megan Fox, Tony Jaa And 50 Cent join the cast that will see the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and of Randy Couture.

The director will be Scott Waugh, (Act of Valor, Need For Speed). Shooting is set to start next October. At the moment, no details on the plot have been revealed, according to Thr reveals that the plot could be very different from previous chapters.

A few days ago the spin-off dedicated to the character of Christmas by Jason Statham was also announced directly from Sly with a photo on Instagram that depicted a tattoo dedicated to his character. The star also revealed that the film will go into production at October 2021 with the working title of “Christmas Story”, confirming the fact that it will be a story set during the holidays in Die Hard style.

The Mercenaries saga currently consists of three chapters released respectively in 2010, 2012 and 2014 over the years has attracted some of the most popular action stars on the world scene including Jason Statham, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson. At the moment we don’t know which actors will join Sly in the spin-off.