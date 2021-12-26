Expendables 4: official the return of Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Expendables 4 will take place, with the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture: among the new entries, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media have formalized the production of a fourth installment of the saga Expendables, which will mark the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham (which will be among the producers), Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture, but also the arrival of new faces: among these we will see Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Production will start in the fall, starring Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) directing and a screenplay curated by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Lionsgate plans to personally distribute the film in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The saga was in stasis since 2014, the year of the release of the third chapter of the adventures of the group of mercenaries: after a whole series of problems, it seems that all the pieces have now found their place. Nothing new, however, on the all-female spin-off (Expendabelles) announced for years.

