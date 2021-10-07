Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham together on the set

A few days ago the filming in Greece of “The Mercenaries 4” started. Megan Fox, Tony Jaa And 50 Cent join the cast that will see the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and of Randy Couture. No plot details have been revealed at the moment.

(Click here to read the news of the cast)

Weeks ago, the spin-off dedicated to Jason Statham’s Christmas character was also announced directly from Sly with a photo on Instagram that depicted a tattoo dedicated to his character. The star also revealed that the film will go into production at October 2021 with the working title of “Christmas Story”, confirming the fact that it will be a story set during the holidays. Here is a photo from the set that portrays the two actors:

The Mercenaries saga currently consists of three chapters released respectively in 2010, 2012 and 2014 over the years has attracted some of the most popular action stars on the world scene including Jason Statham, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson. At the moment we don’t know which actors will join Sly in the spin-off.