Expendables 4, will Barney Ross die? A new theory scares Sylvester Stallone fans

A few days after the announcement of The Mercenaries 4 and that of the spin-off focused on Christmas, the character of Jason Statham, a new theory on the future of the famous action saga has hypothesized the death of Barney Ross, the protagonist played by Sylvester Stallone.

As reported in fact, the spin-off A Christmas Story And The Mercenaries 4 have been merged into a single project, and will no longer be released as two separate feature films: originally intended as a spin-off focusing on Statham’s Lee Christmas, the current project is now officially The Expendables 4, although the plot will remain focused on the character of Statham. The theory starts from this new direction for the franchise, with A Christmas Story identified as the working title de The mercenaries 4, and speculates that the mercenary played by Jason Statham could inherit the leadership of the group, with Stallone’s Barney Ross made out during the events of the film.

The theory clearly points to the age difference between Stallone (75) and Statham (54), and the claims of the star Rocky And Rambo, who recently indicated that the film will see him in a supporting role, with the plot centered primarily on Christmas. According to what ScreenRant speculates, the film could show Barney’s death early in the story entrusting the character of Jason Statham with the role of de facto leader of the group of Mercenaries. This would also provide a storyline focused on revenge, offering a three hundred and sixty-degree twist on the previous one The Mercenaries 3, not warmly received by critics and audiences.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.