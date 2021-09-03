Expendables 4 will be done: do we really need it?

The expendables is a film saga born a bit for fun in 2010: the idea was to pay homage to the great action films of the 80s and 90s (such as Crystal trap, Terminator, Lethal Weapon, i Rocky from the third on and we could go on indefinitely) also involving the stars who have made this film genre iconic.

The first feature film saw a squadron made up of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Steve Austin and many more, including old glories and a new generation of action men professionals.

The progenitor of the franchise made excellent collections and for this reason it was decided to continue the epic (with the same formula, but with the involvement of always different actors to support the historical core) with two other chapters, released in 2012 and in 2014, in particular with the last one that was received in a more lukewarm way both at the box office and by critics.

So, already starting from 2015, there was talk of a fourth film, but over time the news seemed to suggest an abandonment of the project also in view of a filmic spin-off on the character of Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), finally announced unofficially a few days ago, with the start of production set for October 2021.

In the end, completely surprisingly, after 7 years from the third film and following in the wake of the other news, The mercenaries 4 is reality, with Scott Waugh to direct the title and the involvement of Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and 50 Cent.

Are we sure it’s really a good idea? Let us try to analyze the question, making a broad-based reasoning.

The mercenaries: same story, same place, same bullet storm

Like many other franchises out there, Mercenaries has always relied on the same narrative scheme and content, with variations in the context of the actors involved.

Of course, from this type of product one usually does not expect a refined script or a critical and thoughtful content of who knows what scope, also because the element that moves the ranks of success in these cases is represented by the actual artists, but in any case we need to think about it for a second.

While it is true that naked and raw fans of the saga will see the fourth chapter regardless, those who have appreciated the franchise and have partly despised the third film could think for a moment before going to the cinema, depending on the proposed formula.

Perhaps it is not the solution that the production has in mind or the one actually more functional, but giving new life to the film series by inserting some changes would be unexpected and could make the saga good.

Maybe a dramatic turnaround, with the death of a main character; a partial change of film genre or even a more mature and reasoned writing would all be elements capable of making a difference.

Mercenaries 4 is out of time?

Another element to consider as regards Mercenaries 4 is that it’s been a really long time since the third movie.

Seven years is not a short time and even if in the name of the mainstream and money everyone is willing to sacrifice anything, such a long period weighs on the design level.

If we then add the fact that the third chapter is the one that grossed less and was perceived in a worse way by journalists, it is clear that the announcement of a new piece of the puzzle it’s really dangerous for investors. Without prejudice to the whole discourse of originality that we have just faced, we hope that the production has taken into account that trends, especially lately, are extremely volatile and fickle. The risk is therefore to go out of time, with an idea that maybe worked before, but which is now already dated and outdated.

Loading... Advertisements

The public in these cases is demanding, they probably don’t want the same trite formula and does not forget what happened with the last film: that all these years have served to reason conscientiously and intelligently about what to do, so as to return more energized than before?

Is the fourth film really necessary?

In principle, this new feature would not be necessary, but the answer is not as simple as it may seem.

Assuming that sagas and franchises often clash endlessly with the concept of utility, both economic and design (for example, the latest trilogy of Star Wars), Mercenaries 4 can harness a powerful arrow of his bow to try to break through and overcome this obstacle and is the link with the spin-off on Lee Christmas.

We have recently seen how The Suicide Squad is brilliantly connected to the tie-in series of Peacemaker (both from the mind of James Gunn) and how for years (but especially in the last period) Marvel Studios have been weaving links in their universe with the proverbial scenes after the credits. Well maybe this is the right way.

Paradoxically, exploit The mercenaries 4 as a tool to restart of the franchise (and of connection with other parallel titles) without relying on it as a single project, is an interesting keystone that would change the cards at stake.

If, on the other hand, the idea is to propose yet another traditional film in the saga, unfortunately everything could be wrecked even before leaving. We trust in the foresight of Sly and his fellow adventures.