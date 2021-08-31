Expendables: The Mercenaries, Stallone returns with a fourth chapter

The heroic star, now 75, will return to the saga he conceived to pay homage to action films from the 1980s and 1990s. Will this new chapter be able to restore strength to a franchise that is perhaps now dormant?

L’action hero from Rambo And Rocky does not give up: at the age of 75, Sylvester Stallone has announced in recent months that it will not be in Creed 3, third chapter of the revival of his legendary boxer, but he does not intend to leave the screen for this. We recently saw him, indeed heard him, as a voice actor for the voracious character of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. But in the actor’s plans there is the idea of ​​returning in person to the set by re-proposing one of the sagas that have seen him most involved in recent years: that of Expendables: The Mercenaries. The first film of this franchise dates back to 2010, strongly desired by Stallone as a tribute to the greats action films from the 1980s and 1990s of which he collected other old glories such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris and many others.

Two more followed that first chapter, respectively in 2012 and 2014, and now the news has finally been made official The Expendables 4 will begin filming next fall. In addition to Stallone, too Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture will return to play the mercenaries at the center of the film series, with the addition of names such as 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa. According to what was posted on Instagram, the fourth film will be a spin-off and will carry the provisional subtitle of A Christmas Story (initially the latter was supposed to act as a parallel film, separated by a possible fourth chapter, but it seems that in the end the two projects were merged together). It is not clear at the moment if other stars of previous films will return on this occasion, while it has been confirmed that he will be directing Scott Waugh, already behind the camera of Need for Speed And Act of Valor.

Loading... Advertisements

Before the third film in 2014 did disappointing takings at the box office, there were big plans for the saga of Expendables which must have had several film spin-offs: at some point, in 2012, there was even talk of one female version, from the grotesque working title of The ExpendaBelles, with Meryl Streep, Cameron Diaz and Milla Jovovich among the most eligible names in negotiations, but which never came to fruition. In 2015, however, work had begun on one serial version destined for the Fox channel, but all traces of this have also been lost. It will probably be up to this The Expendables 4 revive the fortunes of these heroes who never give up.