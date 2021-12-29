Business

Expensive bill alarm, the new estimates: up to 1,200 euros more per year on electricity and gas. Cingolani: “My work is done”

The expensive bills will cost Italian families between 770 ei 1,200 euro per family. The sharp increases in gas supplies recorded in the last two quarters of the energy crisis have led to an increase in tariffs, which will be made official tomorrow, December 30, by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera). According to Nomisma Energia estimates, in the worst case scenario (i.e. without government intervention), an increase of 61% for gas and del 45% for electricity, for a total, on average, of 1,200 euro of annual expenditure. The executive has allocated a package of approx 3.8 billion, with the addition of another billion for the installment payments of the less well-off households. If this were to remain the case, the estimate is an increase of 40% for gas ee del 28% for energy. Percentages that would in any case weigh approximately 770 euros the year for families. In the majority, the parties are pressing for more money to be allocated to tackle the rise in prices. However, they are hardly measures that will be implemented closely. Meanwhile, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani has announced that he has “finished the job he was called for” (ie filling the green goals in the NRP) and is ready to leave the government. But the problems all remain standing, and stepping away from gas, the great issue of the green transition, remains a question still to be resolved.

