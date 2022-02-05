Expensive bills and electric car: charging at risk?

DEAR-ENERGY IS SCARED – The news is alarming: the price increases are striking everywhere, from the bar to the gas station and even inside the home or in the supermarket. In this context of generalized increases the voice stands out “power”, With very high prices for diesel, petrol, gas and electricity. The question immediately arises: how are these increases reflected in the costs of “fuel” for electric cars? The situation is very jagged with disturbing news and others that calm the climate. The electric operator Duferco Energia, for example, has sent a letter to its clients of his rate Flat, communicating substantial price increases and a simultaneous reduction in the kWh provided in the bundle; the changes will take effect in 2 months. The price goes from 48.8 euros per month (there were also offers from 30.5 euros, for example by buying an electric car) to 129 euros while the kW included in the rent drop from 300 to 200 per month. The price per kWh, equal to 10.2 cents with the offer at 30.5 euros / month and 16.3 for the 48.8 euros offer, therefore flies to 64.5 cents with a impressed increase, also taking into account that the rate is valid only for alternating and Fast columns up to 50 kW.

HOPE FOR THE FUTURE – With these increases, the rate according to consumption, again by Duferco, which provides for 0.65 euros per kWh on Quick and Fast columns up to 50 kW and 0.79 euros per kWh for Ultra Fast recharging with power from 50 kW upwards. It must be said that the company has offered the termination of the contract without penalties and has said it is certain that the situation is contingent and linked to the winter period. Another good news comes from the network operator Arera that, after having zeroed for the first quarter 2022 the general system charges for all medium-large enterprises with committed power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW, has extended this measure to the operators of the charging systems of electric vehicles accessible to public. This provision, which should generate a reduction of around 20%, applies the provisions of the Sostegni-ter Decree of 21 January. Arera also prescribes that each seller must guarantee the customer a reduction in expenditure equal to the difference between before and after the cancellation of the charges themselves: will this indication be respected?

DIFFICULT MONTHS – In 2021 the price of methane in the European market it increased by almost 500%, from 21 to 120 euros per megawatt hour, causing electricity prices to jump from 61 to 288 euros / MWh. However, analysts are confident that the price of gas will start to fall shortly, taking as an example the decline in futures on this commodity. Even for those who can recharge at home, the announced increases – unless they produce their own electricity with photovoltaics and / or micro-wind – are substantial. Arera has estimated that a typical family (with an annual consumption of 2,700 kWh of energy and approximately 1,400 cubic meters of gas) will pay approximately 334 euros more per year for electricity and up to 610 euros per year for gas. An increase, therefore, of about 12.4 cents per kWh, or about 2 euros more per 100 km, considering a consumption of 16 kWh / 100 km: these are not negligible increases and the advice of Marco Vignola of the UNC (National Union of Consumers) is to “consume as little as possible and limit any waste“. Changing the manager at this time could be a mistake: the single national price is at an all-time high and therefore operators cannot practice cheaper rates than those proposed up to 6-7 months ago. The offers at a fixed price that you see around are to be considered carefully, given that around the summer it is possible that the price of energy will drop and therefore those who have the blocked price could pay higher bills than the market prices present in 4/5 months.