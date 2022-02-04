Expensive bills and free market: what to do

More and more Italian families are abandoning the protection regimes to move to the free electricity market. The dizzying increases in bills they pushed users to explore new avenues in order to save money. But is it always convenient to cancel a contract on the protected to join the free offers of the current market? The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) periodically monitors i energy costs and from the verifications carried out in recent times it emerges that the prices offered by the free market are also very high because the companies suffer a surge in the basic costs of energy and gas, a surcharge which then ends up being paid by the end customers.

Choose to switch when prices drop

As the Corriere della Seraat this time when prices have risen significantly, it is better not to make changes, even if you have a contract on the protected. The wisest thing is to wait for costs to drop, presumably from mid-April, before making different choices. This operation, in any case, must be carried out in a thoughtful way, without getting caught up in anxiety and haste. You should carefully consider the many offers on the market before making a final decision. In this regard, the site of Arera can give useful information to users.

How to possibly pass from the protected to the free market

There is no simpler operation than canceling a protected contract and signing a new one with a company that is a member of the free market. This can be done in minutes over the phone or on the Internet, as well as in traditional retail outlets. The bureaucratic procedure for the passage is carried out by the new operator. Moving to the free market does not necessarily mean choosing a new operator, that is, in practical terms, one is not forced to change the meter, one of the user’s biggest nightmares.

Beware of the many offers on the free market

It is not easy, however, to extricate oneself from the jungle of the free market. There are miles companies who offer offers of all kinds to increasingly confused customers. In the electricity sector alone, as of December 31, 2021, more than a thousand offers were active for end users, while 786 were the proposals of the gas companies. A myriad of information that could send i haywire taxpayers. This is why it is necessary to evaluate with extreme caution, deepening every detail as much as possible, especially, as we have already mentioned, in this period where prices are skyrocketing and the risk of being subjugated remains very high.