Expensive bills and refreshments to businesses, first clash on the extra-deficit- Corriere.it

With the Quirinale game closed, the majority pressure on the government began again for a budget variance and new measures against high bills and the economic sectors still in crisis. Pressing which is opposed by the line of prudence of the Minister of the Economy, Daniele Franco, for whom the use of additional deficit in 2022 (the difference, in fact), must be limited as much as possible, also considering that the greater growth of GDP in the 2021, estimated yesterday by Istat (6.5% against the 6% expected by the government) and the surpluses compared to the funds allocated with the previous Sostegni decrees make available a provision of a few billion (about 5, at best) that could be enough for the next interventions, provided that there is good news from the pandemic and prices front.

A line that contrasts with the requests, first of all those from the League, for a gap of 30 billion. The Undersecretary of Defense, Giorgio Mul, of Forza Italia, also came out yesterday, asking for a courageous budget variance, agreed with Europe, which would allow us to face the needs of businesses and families without anguish, starting with the emergency bills . And on this request also the 5 Stars return to the office with a note from the members of the Environment and Productive Activities commission of the Chamber while in recent days, for the Democratic Party, it was the secretary Enrico Letta who invoked the budget variance so as not to jeopardize the recovery in act.



But the Treasury is holding back, explaining that, at least for the first quarter of this year, the government has just intervened with the Sostegni ter decree, both against high bills and in favor of the most affected sectors. Therefore, the reasoning, there is plenty of time to fine-tune the interventions for the second quarter by evaluating the evolution of the situation. The hope that the new measures may be limited in scope. Instead, immediately deciding a maxi budget deviation would therefore only serve to send a negative signal. Franco’s caution is also explained by the fact that all the forecasting institutes have corrected the growth estimates for 2022 downwards and the government will also have to do so with the Economic and Financial Document that it will present in April. The minister still counts on a 2022 GDP of no less than 4%, but this is still a retreat from the 4.7% expected last autumn in the Nadef. Lower growth also means that the budget balances will slightly worsen, i.e. the deficit and debt in relation to GDP, now estimated at 5.6% and 149.4% respectively, although they will still improve compared to 2021 (the state deficit around 9% and the debt of around 153%). Numbers that also leave room for a budget deviation for 2022, if necessary, but without exaggerating, reaffirm the Treasury.

