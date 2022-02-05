Expensive bills, boom in requests (+ 150%) to pay interest-free installments. Repayment plans and savings tips

The increases in the bill are bringing businesses and families to their knees. “We know this and we are taking action to defer and pay off bills in installments, also activating relief initiatives in the area for disadvantaged families even beyond the aid already implemented by the government, 8 billion on increases that will probably amount to 35 billion – he explains Filippo Boraso, from Rovigo, 47, general manager of Ascotrade, company controlled by EstEnergy (Hera with 52%, Ascopiave with 48%), turnover of 750 million and about 650 thousand customers between Veneto and Lombardy, especially families and small businesses, which on Thursday met with Veneto’s consumer associations – but I want to emphasize that these increases do not benefit sales companies like ours: producing countries such as Russia and Algeria are the winners ”.



Director, meanwhile, one of your predictions: will the increases in energy continue or have we reached the peak?

«In these moments it is difficult to think of a rapid decrease: the increase in prices is linked to the increase in gas which then drags that of electricity. A global phenomenon. 40% of European needs come from Russia, with today’s strong tensions it is difficult to imagine a decrease in the short term. And then there are the structural problems of the market. We could use strategic gas reserves to keep prices down. Another short-term intervention is to increase imports from the Tap pipeline to diversify supplies. Fortunately, there is a mild winter and there are already the first signs of lowering of wholesale energy prices. For families, from April there could be a decrease in the cost of bills ».



Russian President Putin said a few days ago that gas supplies to Europe have been at prices that have been set for some time, so today’s hikes are not Moscow’s fault …

«The long-term contracts to which Putin refers are indexed to the European stock market price, so they are undergoing the increases that have occurred on the market. In those contracts, essentially only the guarantee of supply for a long number of years is defined. The overwhelming part of operators like us retailers are suffering the effect of these heavy increases. And the credit problem has exploded dramatically ».



People can’t pay their bills?

«In January we managed an increase of about 150% in the request for payment of bills in installments compared to the same month of 2021: from 1094 extensions to 2666. And the same surge occurred in December. We are now trying to increase the support of our customers in this emergency and we have an installment plan that can reach 10 months on 50% of the costs. And in cases of bills exceeding a thousand euros, we allow families to pay a third immediately and the remainder in 10-12 months. Remember that the installments are totally interest-free. In addition, there is the social bonus that is activated automatically with the presentation of the ISEE to the INPS and a specific Ascotrade initiative that started in 2010 called Family Discount. We have also activated protocols with some municipalities to avoid the interruption of supplies: we will not leave people in the cold ».



And for businesses?

«We are available to face particularly difficult situations on a case-by-case basis with dedicated repayment plans, as we have done in the past. Unfortunately, companies have had increases of up to 500% between December and January ».



Government aid?

“They have limited the increase in bills by 35-40% of the value. Today about 70% of the expenditure for gas is for raw materials, 17% taxes and the rest for transport costs. Previously only 40% referred to the raw material ».



How can families save themselves from this blow?

«Attentive behavior in consumption helps to contain the costs of bills: one degree less temperature in the house leads to savings of 7%. Then consume energy at night rather than during the day. And users are gearing up: the request for quotes to install photovoltaic systems has greatly increased, they can take advantage of tax deductions of 50% with the Ecobus that we activate immediately with a discount on the invoice ».