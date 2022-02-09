Expensive bills: businesses that close because producing is too expensive | Milena Gabanelli

Companies that have stopped

Those who had a fixed-rate contract before last summer were partially saved, but those who had a variable-rate contract had no escape. The first reaction was to limit production to what is strictly necessary, slow down in the departments that consume more energy, ask employees to work on weekends or at night, when energy is cheaper. The companies with the supplied warehouses have opted for the temporary closure of production with the redundancy of staff. success in Sardinia, at Portovesme Srl: it stopped the production of zinc and put 400 employees on layoffs. Fonderie Torbole spa in Brescia stopped for 40 days: 200 workers on layoffs. Reduced production since the end of the year, with suspension in the two or three more expensive hours a day, at Feralpi: two steel mills in Bresciano, a rolling mill in Lecco. Gardiplast of Scorz, which has been printing plastics for thirty years, has decided in agreement with its employees to increase the night shifts and to invest in low energy consumption projects. Cartiera del Vignaletto di Zevio, Verona, saw the gas bill go from 300,000 to 1.3 million. Since ’66 he had never put anyone on layoffs, since the end of the year for, he works at a loss and took orders until February, then we’ll see. The production of ammonia at Yara in the Ferrara chemical center also stopped for six weeks, which chose to divert the company’s 140 workers to maintenance work, to the safety center and to training courses. The paradox that many companies have registered a quantity of orders that has not been seen for 10 years, but fulfilling orders has become too expensive.