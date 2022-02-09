Expensive bills: businesses that close because producing is too expensive | Milena Gabanelli

The blow will come now: in the first quarter of 2022, household electricity bills in the protected market will increase by 55%, and those for gas by 41.8%. For Italian families, compared to 2021, this translates into an increase in average expenditure of 334 euros more for electricity, and 610 euros for gas.
Natural gas is the raw material that on the European market has undergone the greatest increases in 2021
Gas: plus 423%. Why?
Natural gas is the raw material that on the European market has undergone the greatest increases in 2021: from 19 cents per cubic meter to over 90 (+ 423%). It is caused by a combination of factors. The first due to a increased demand: after the lockdowns, the companies all restarted together, and European stocks at an all-time low since 2013. Second: lower wind power generation in the North Sea because global warming brought fewer winds than usual, and in the third quarter of 2021 only 14% of installed wind capacity was used. Germany, which is the largest European producer, also recorded an annual decline of 16%. Consequently, the thermoelectric plants had to increase their gas consumption. Third: in the fourth quarter of 2021, Russia reduced supplies by 25% compared to 2020, and in Italy by a further 43% between December and January. Tensions between Moscow, Ukraine and NATO are to blame, but there are also pressures for the opening of Nord Stream 2. The new large gas pipeline that reaches Germany directly, skipping the countries of the former Soviet area, and not yet in operation because the German government is split internally (the greens don’t want that).
An upward push that has also set speculators in motion. The price of wholesale electricity increased because it was linked to the gas market, and having to increase production using gas, they must offset the higher emissions by purchasing CO2 credits on the market, which have gone from 33 to 79 euros per ton. And so in December the price of electricity reached € 288 / MWh, from 61 at the beginning of the year (+ 372%).
In Europe, Italy is the most penalized
Italy is the most penalized because 42% of the total energy consumption is produced with gas, compared to 28% in the United Kingdom, 26% in Germany (which uses a lot of coal), 23% in Spain (which relies more on oil) and 17% in France (which relies on nuclear power). We are also behind on renewables (sun and wind), which represent 11% of total energy consumption with us: better than 8% in France, but worse than 18% in Germany, 18%, 17% in the United Kingdom and 15% of Spain.
The concrete effects
The most exposed to increases are the energy-intensive sectors: steel mills, ironworks, foundries, glassworks, ceramics, concrete, wood and paper.. For these companies, energy weighed heavily on total costs even before the increases: 8% in the processing of non-metallic minerals (cement, ceramics), 11% in metallurgy, 14% in chemistry, 5% in processing paper and wood and rubber-plastic. The Brescia BTT, which processes high temperature steels to make them more resistant, was paying 180 thousand euros per month for gas up to September, in December the cost rose to 873 thousand euros. The Fornace di Fosdondo that produces bricks in Correggio, a company taken over in 2016 by its employees who kept it alive by founding a cooperative, saw the cost of gas go from 53 thousand euros in January 2021 to 161 thousand in December and that of electricity from 33 thousand euros to 68 thousand euros. But the increases also crush shops, malls, cinemas, theaters, discos, laundries, hairdressers, beauticians; they weigh on tourism (hotels, bars and restaurants); transport and logistics; food (pasta factories, ham factories, bakeries, mills). A shop with an annual consumption of 75 thousand kw now sees the electricity bill grow from 13 thousand to 19 thousand a year and a restaurant (100 thousand kw now in a year) goes from 19,500 to 28 thousand. For a hotel that consumes 260,000 kw now, the annual electricity bill grows from 45 to 65,000 and the gas bill from 11,000 to 19,000. The food sector has also been affected: the cost of gas is reflected in the cost of fertilizers (which increase from 65 to 143%) and on the heating of greenhouses, while the cost of light has increased the production costs of packaging: from plastic to jars in aluminum and glass, up to the wood for transporting pallets and paper for product packaging and labels.
Companies that have stopped
Those who had a fixed-rate contract before last summer were partially saved, but those who had a variable-rate contract had no escape. The first reaction was to limit production to what is strictly necessary, slow down in the departments that consume more energy, ask employees to work on weekends or at night, when energy is cheaper. The companies with the supplied warehouses have opted for the temporary closure of production with the redundancy of staff. success in Sardinia, at Portovesme Srl: it stopped the production of zinc and put 400 employees on layoffs. Fonderie Torbole spa in Brescia stopped for 40 days: 200 workers on layoffs. Reduced production since the end of the year, with suspension in the two or three more expensive hours a day, at Feralpi: two steel mills in Bresciano, a rolling mill in Lecco. Gardiplast of Scorz, which has been printing plastics for thirty years, has decided in agreement with its employees to increase the night shifts and to invest in low energy consumption projects. Cartiera del Vignaletto di Zevio, Verona, saw the gas bill go from 300,000 to 1.3 million. Since ’66 he had never put anyone on layoffs, since the end of the year for, he works at a loss and took orders until February, then we’ll see. The production of ammonia at Yara in the Ferrara chemical center also stopped for six weeks, which chose to divert the company’s 140 workers to maintenance work, to the safety center and to training courses. The paradox that many companies have registered a quantity of orders that has not been seen for 10 years, but fulfilling orders has become too expensive.
Government intervention
To mitigate the increases, the Draghi government has approvedfrom July 2021 to January, three measures amounting to 10.2 billion euros: 5.4 have gone to reduce the system costs of the electricity bill for small businesses and families; 2,076 to bring VAT to 5% on their gas bills; 800 million on households alone; 1,362 of gas and electricity bonuses for vulnerable families; and finally 540 million in relief on the electricity bills of large companies. A significant figure, but which represents just 10% of the additional costs for families and businesses for 2022: according to the Cgia of Mestre, in fact, the increases in Italian bills will amount to 30.8 billion for families and 58, 9 for businesses. In France, to cope with the rise in energy prices, Emmanuel Macron imposed on Edfthe French public electricity company, to sell an additional quota of nuclear production at a controlled price and to postpone the increases in regulated electricity tariffs. His government then implemented a tax cut on electricity consumption of € 8 billion for families and small businesses. Without these interventions, prices would have increased by 35% and, instead, from 1 February the increase of just 4%.
Who earns it?
The country’s leading electricity producer Enel, with 16% of the market and the state as the controlling shareholder. Enel has just announced that it has closed 2021 with revenue growth of 22.3 billion euros: 33.8% more than 2020. Gross operating margins also increased: from 18 to 19.2 billion (+ 6.7%). Even better goes to those who produce electricity without the aid of gas. The Electricity Exchange is in fact regulated by a system that fixes prices on the basis of gas prices. If these increase, to earn more, much more, are the plants that use a mix of coal, diesel, oil, hydroelectric and photovoltaic, because they have costs far lower than those of gas plants. Earnings that, however, no one intends to reduce to calm the bills.
A2Aa group listed on the stock exchange and controlled by the municipalities of Milan and Brescia, closed the third quarter of the year with 34% growth in revenues and 17% in profits. Enel, which controls the Spanish Endesa, was on the barricades against the decision of the Sanchez government which in September had launched a tax of 5 billion euros on the extra profits of companies in the energy sector, which was then withdrawn within a few weeks due to the protests of the big companies. producers affected by the levy.
500,000 jobs at risk
Confindustria asks the government for greater tax exemptions on bills for the manufacturing sectors and to separate the costs of electricity from renewable sources compared to that produced with gas. Confartigianato calls for a more equitable distribution of system burdens linked to the actual consumption of energy, limiting the concessions only to companies that have implemented energy efficiency interventions. Allthen, yesurge the increase in national gas productionto be less deprived of imports.
The Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani will shortly present a plan on the research activity for gas within the Italian borders, but only to encourage decarbonisation, and with the objective of definitive closure of the fields, in line with the European directives of zero emissions . Meanwhile if prices remain unchanged, the Centro Studi Confindustria has calculated that in the first quarter the growth will be 0.8% less than expected. The CGIA of Mestre, on the other hand, calculated the effects in the most energy-intensive sectors: out of 1.8 million employees, 500,000 jobs are at risk.
February 9, 2022 | 07:53
