Expensive bills, how to pay electricity and gas in 10 installments

In the budget law, the government has allocated 3.8 billion euros to cover the expensive bills, but also a fund of one billion to give defaulting families the possibility to pay the costs of electricity and gas in installments. An installment plan which allows domestic customers in arrears to be able to spread the amounts of energy supply invoices issued between January and April 2022 without interest in 10 installments.

Dear bills, how to pay electricity and gas in 10 installments: what the Arera resolution provides

It is the provisions of the resolution of the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and environment (Arera) in which it establishes itself an installment plan with half of the total amount to be paid in the first installment and the remaining 50% divided into installments of at least 50 euros equal to the number of bills normally issued in 10 months (here we had anticipated the possibility of paying bills in 10 installments).

On the basis of the resources allocated by the 2022 maneuver, the Authority has in fact confirmed thetransitional cancellation of general system charges in the bill and increased social bonus for families in difficulty, allowing to stem the expensive bills for about 29 million families and 6 million micro-enterprises, in the face of a surge in electricity and gas prices which reached + 65% and + 59.2% respectively (here the circular of the Agency of Revenue on bills).

Despite the government’s interventions, Arera announces that, in the first quarter of 2022, i price increases for the electricity bill will in any case be 55% and for the gas bill by 41.8% (here the measures put in place by the government against the sting of bills).

For this reason, in addition to the bonuses provided for this first period of the year of around 600 euros for families in economic difficulty, a fund of one billion euros for the installment system, with an advance mechanism for the electricity supply chain to be implemented with the CSEA, the Fund for Energy and Environmental Services.

Dear bills, how to pay electricity and gas in 10 installments: instructions for the installments

According to the instructions issued by the Authority, iThe supplier will be able to negotiate a dedicated agreement with the customer, but in general the installment plan must include:

a frequency of installments equal to that of billing ordinarily applied to the end customer, with a total number of installments equal to the number of invoices normally issued in 10 months and each worth not less than 50 euros;

a first installment equal to 50% of the amount covered by the installment plan and subsequent installments of a constant amount.

The Arera also specifies in the resolution that if thethe amount of each installment is less than 50 euros, the number of installments may be reduced, but in compliance with the billing frequency, no more than the minimum number necessary to determine installments of an amount not less than 50 euros. In any case, the number of such installments cannot be less than two, even by derogating from the value of the amount.

Dear bills, how to pay electricity and gas in 10 installments: joining the installment plan

Customers must expressly communicate their willingness to join the solution of payment, subject to notice by the suppliers “required to insert in a reminder communication eventually made by the same, or in any case in the notice of formal notice also the offer to the final customer of the possibility of paying in installments the amounts without the payment of interest to charged to the final customer “.

In the event of non-compliance with the agreed plan and the omission of the balance of one or more installments, the seller can initiate the ordinary procedures for suspending the supply of electricity.