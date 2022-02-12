Expensive bills, light and gas sting for businesses

Electricity and gas bills, the sting for businesses arrives. In the first quarter of this year, companies will be required to pay a good 14.7 billion euros more for electricity and gas than in 2019 (pre-pandemic year). By removing from this amount 1.7 billion of mitigation measures introduced by the Government in recent weeks, in the first quarter of 2022, companies will have to bear an extra cost of 13 billion: a real sting. This is the estimate drawn up by the Mestre CGIA, which still considers the next measure announced by the Government to be insufficient.

“Of course, Premier Draghi announced that the executive is developing a far-reaching intervention to calm the prices of bills for households, businesses and public administrations. It seems to understand that this measure should be between 5 and 7 billion euro. Let’s be clear, in absolute terms we are talking about a very high figure; if confirmed, it would in any case be completely insufficient to mitigate the increases that, especially businesses, will suffer in these first 3 months of the year “, says the association of craftsmen of Mestre.

“We all understood that in the medium term we will have to reduce dependence on foreign countries, increase the production of Italian gas and continue on the path of investments in renewable sources. However, companies need measures that can immediately calm the expensive bills: the 5-7 billion assumed these days are not enough; therefore we have no alternative. Either we save the companies, recovering resources through a new budget variance, otherwise many will be destined to close or, at best, to drastically reduce the workforce “, warns the CGIA.” Of course, the objection of those who claim that we are too indebted and we can’t do it further is legitimate. But it is equally legitimate to point out that the money we save, avoiding approving important aid, we will be called to spend it by providing the Cig or unemployment benefit to those who lose their jobs “, concludes the association.

THE SECTORS MOST AT RISK

With increases of up to 400 percent in some cases, energy-intensive sectors are more at risk than others. As regards the consumption of gas, we point out the difficulties that are affecting the companies of glass, ceramics, cement, plastics, brick production, heavy mechanics, food, chemistry etc. As regards electricity, however, steel mills / foundries, food and trade risk a blackout (shops, shops, shopping centers, etc.), hotels, bars-restaurants, other services (cinemas, theaters, discos, laundries, etc.).

Tir, fishing boats and farmers are also exhausted. What worries the world of work is not only the rise in the price of electricity and gas, but also that of fuels. Diesel fuel, for example, has undergone a price increase of over 22 per cent in the last year. Many sectors, therefore, risk having to stop: road transport, fishing and agriculture have already expressed great disappointment at the lack of government intervention, warns the CGIA.

THE MOST DIFFICULT DISTRICTS

The difficulties affect many companies and consequently also many production districts which are the engine of the country’s economy and exports. This is the Lucca-Capannori paper factory; plastics from Treviso, Vicenza and Padua; metals from Brescia-Lumezzane; low metalworker from Mantua; metalworker of Lecco; Sassuolo tiles; thermomechanics Padua; Murano’s glass.