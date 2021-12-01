Expensive bills, without gas interventions at + 50% and electricity at + 17%

The increase in the price of gas Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, explains that “in the quarter October-December 21, the gas tariff, set by Arera on the basis of international prices, is 0.95 euros per cubic meter. But given the trend of the markets, without a state intervention to calm down, in the quarter January-March 2022 it will reach 1.40 euros “, about 50% more.

The increase in the price of electricity The rise in the global price of gas also raises that of electricity, largely produced from methane. “Today on international markets electricity costs from 250 euros per megawatt hour to almost 300 – explains Tabarelli -. In the past it seemed like a lot when it cost 40-50 euros. Without state intervention, on January 1st the tariff increase (decided in Italy by the manager of the energy markets, the GME) will be from 17% to 25% “.

How much it weighs on families and the intervention envisaged by the government The consumer association Consumerismo estimates that in 2022 the increases could bring the typical household’s spending on electricity and gas bills to 3,368 euros per year. An increase of 1,227 euros compared to the expenditure incurred in 2021. The association believes that the government should find at least 10 billion to avoid the sting on Italian families.

Prime Minister Draghi has already announced that the government will intervene to calm the bills. There are 2 billion in maneuver, and another 1 billion should come from the savings made on the tax reform.