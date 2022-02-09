Expensive energy and delays in supplies: double blow for the Italian industry

Listen to the audio version of the article

One in a hundred before the pandemic, more than 17 today. The exponential growth in the number of companies that indicate an obstacle to production in the insufficiency of materials is a clear signal of the current problems of the industry, which only in 1988 had experienced worse situations for this indicator.

Last year’s double-digit race progressively loses vigor due to the concomitant presence of two phenomena: on the one hand, the continuation of bottlenecks in the supply chain, electronics and more, which limits production even in the presence of significant orders; on the other hand, the dizzying increase in energy costs, a decisive blow to the margins which in some cases does not even make it convenient to produce.

Electricity jump of 450% in one year, estimates the Confindustria Study Center, which is one of the reasons for the recent slowdown, an economic decline of 0.7% in December, almost double in January.

Almost 1 in 5 companies have problems with deliveries from abroad

In part – explains the latest analysis by Prometeia and Intesa Sanpaolo on industrial sectors – this is a slowdown in line with the normalization of world growth, with the Delta and Omicron variants generating restrictions and new slowdowns in international logistics. However, there is also more, as the companies themselves report to Istat, noting critical issues in terms of procurement but also of delivery times abroad. The latter obstacle experienced by 19% of companies, also in this case to find higher values ​​you have to go back over 30 years. And in fact, if in the machine tool sector, before the pandemic, it took an average of five months to go from order to delivery, now it has gone to nine.

Another obstacle, as mentioned, is linked to the prices of commodities. While on the one hand the prices of non-energy raw materials are expected to drop from the peaks reached in 2021, while remaining on average levels higher than in the pre-crisis phase, forcing many companies to sacrifice margins, on the other hand geopolitical risks and higher demand incoming gas could keep pressure on gas prices high. This – the report reads – could have a greater impact on the costs of Italian manufacturing producers in the coming months, already struggling with energy prices that are structurally higher than the European average, taking into account the high share of electricity produced from methane power plants (the 47.7% of the total, against 26.5% in Spain, 16.7% in Germany, where coal prevails and 6.6% in France, which is supplied mainly by nuclear power).