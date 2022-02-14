Expensive energy: bills in installments to fight the increases

Concessions for the payment of bills issued up to the end of April 2022 for residential users (families and condominiums) relating to the supply of electricity, gas and district heating

Bills in installments to fight the increases. The Acsm Agam group has in fact decided to intervene alongside families for mitigate the effect of increases in the bill determined by the increase in the cost of gas, by launching targeted facilitations. The measures are added to those of the Government and Regulatory Authority and, in addition to light And gasare extended to the supplies of the district heatinghitherto excluded. Companies are involved Acel Energie (with the territorial brands Enerxenia and Aevv Energie), Comocalor, Varese Risorse.

The choice is consistent with the initiative promoted by the industrial partner A2A which shared it with the Consumer Associations as part of the consolidated relationship of dialogue and collaboration. “The initiative reaffirms the roots and social responsibility, key values ​​of Acsm Agam, which in recent weeks has promoted an information campaign on the genesis of the emergency by providing advice to reduce consumption and improve the efficiency of supplies “, explain the company.

The measures consist of concessions for the payment of bills issued up to the end of April 2022 residential users (families and condominiums) relating to the supply of electricity, gas and district heating; both in the free market and in regulated markets.

“Available to customers forms of installments of the entire amount to be paid with maximum flexibility, according to specific needs, without interest and with the consequent suspension of the posting actions, even before the invoice expires. The payment can be divided up to 10 installments, with an initial amount agreed as needed “.