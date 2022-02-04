Expensive fuel devastating: hauliers in crisis on the island

SASSARI. It is a frightening cyclone that is affecting road transport in Sardinia and in the rest of Italy and which in the island alone is going to heavily affect the approximately 1,500 artisan companies, with a total of over 4 thousand employees, which handle 80 percent of the goods on the whole island.

The increase in the price of diesel at the pump was 1.35 per liter a year ago, and today it is equal to 1.65 euros (+ 22.3 percent in just 12 months). Therefore, the full cost of a heavy vehicle of over 11 tons has been estimated to have increased by 150 euros. Taking as a reference the average mileage of a heavy vehicle of 100,000 kilometers per year which makes about 3.3 kilometers per liter, the result produces an unsustainable increase for a hauler, which in just 12 months entails an increase in cost of thousands of euro for each vehicle.

«As an entrepreneurial association we had warned in time of the risks that would hit the world of road transport with the increase in fuel prices, proposing some emergency measures to Minister Giovannini and Deputy Minister Bellanova. We must say that we have not been listened to – comments the president of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna, Maria Amelia Lai -. Road haulage companies are now being squeezed by both the increases in wholesale energy prices and those of retail fuels: production activities bear the burden of the restarting of the economy in the post-pandemic phase. Let us remember that in our region in particular, more than 80 percent of goods are transported by road and by ship. If we think how the increase in the price of the diesel pump just a few days ago went over 1600 euros per thousand liters, or 13 percent more than the previous week, we can imagine where and how this extra cost will go down: first on the freight transport companies, then on processing companies and finally on consumers and, therefore, on the economy. It is even more urgent to immediately remedy the dramatic situation that could make it convenient for companies to turn off their engines rather than continue to travel at a loss – concludes the President – with devastating consequences for the current economic recovery ».

To protect thousands of small and medium-sized hauliers, Confartigianato Trasporti asks the Government “to implement immediate measures to alleviate the pressure on businesses, returning part of that” treasure “, quantified in 1 billion euros, collected by the tax authorities as extra income deriving from excise duties on the price at the fuel pump ».