Expensive petrol and diesel: from Ces 2022 good news for Italians

New apps are coming to Android Auto screens to find the cheapest fuel stations, while Android Automotive will integrate with the smart home: goodbye icy windshield

Comes from Las Vegas, where the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 took place, good news for Italians looking for cheap petrol and diesel pumps: Google, present at the electronics fair in virtual form due to the boom in infections from Omicron variant also in the US, has in fact announced numerous innovations for Android Auto and Android Automotive. Among them, also the integration of an Italian app created to save on full fuel by choosing the distributor with the lowest petrol and diesel prices.

GAS PRICES ON ANDROID AUTO – There are two applications for Android smartphones that, by the summer, will also arrive in the native version on the screens of cars equipped with Android Auto: Fuelio and Petrol Prices. The first, born from the efforts of a private developer, was bought in 2015 by the Slovakian Sygic, famous for its GPS navigation systems. The second, on the other hand, is an Italian app developed in collaboration with the consumer rights protection associations Federconsumatori, Adusbef and Adiconsum. Both allow you to quickly know the prices of fuels charged by distributors scattered throughout the area, which are shown on the map. Prices that are entered by motorists, who update the cost recorded in the app in case of change. Depending on how busy the petrol and diesel station is, therefore, the price will be updated more or less often. In any case, however, apps of this type are very useful for combating expensive gasoline because they offer the motorist the most important information: where fuels cost less. Having this information directly on the car screen, thanks to the native app for Android Auto, and not only on the smartphone, makes the search for the low cost pump easier, faster and more comfortable.

ANDROID AUTO WIRELESS – Android Auto allows you to bring Android smartphone apps to compatible car screens and was born as a “wired” system: the first versions, to work, required the physical connection of the smartphone to the car’s infotainment system via a classic USB cable. Since 2021, however, Google has made it possible for many more smartphones (in theory all those with Android 11) to connect wirelessly, without wires, with Android Auto. To do this, however, in addition to the right smartphone, you also need the right car: if the infotainment system does not have a wireless connection, in fact, the driver must still use the cable. Also at Ces 2022 the Motorola MA1 adapter was presented, a sort of “dongle” like those that connect to old TVs to make them smart which, in this case, makes a wired Android Auto system wireless: the adapter connects to the car and the smartphone connects to the adapter (which acts as a wireless bridge).

ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE INCREASINGLY SMART – Finally, from the Ces in Las Vegas there are also interesting news for cars equipped with Android Automotive, that is the operating system for smart cars (while Android Auto is based on the infotainment system). 2022 will be an important year for Android Automotive, which today is used by few models, such as the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, but will soon arrive on Hummer EV, many other Volvos and, above all, on high-volume cars such as Renault Mégane. E-Tech and various models of Honda, Ford, General Motors, Nissan and Mitsubishi. All these cars, thanks to Android Automotive, can be “controlled” remotely not only from your smartphone (without the need to download the manufacturer’s app) but also from the smart home thanks to the virtual assistant Google Assistant, integrated in hundreds of smart speaker models for sale on the market. The first will be electric Volvos: it will be possible, for example, to open and close the car with a voice command spoken from home, or to turn the air conditioner on and off. Compatibility with Google Assistant, then, will allow you to insert the car with Android Automotive in the smart routines, a series of commands that are launched automatically under certain conditions (for example at a specific time). This means, for example, that in winter we will be able to find the car already warm and with the windshield defrosted and leave immediately, in maximum comfort and with maximum safety.

