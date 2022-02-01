Expensive petrol in Lombardy: in Bergamo the lowest prices, both served and self-service

The most expensive province is that of Como. The data was monitored from 1 to 20 January 2022

The Italians, already hit by the rise in the cost of energy in their bills, must also deal with the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, which are now at record levels. But the increases in the shadow of petrol pumps are not the same throughout Lombardy.

The people of Bergamo, in fact, can be considered relatively lucky: as confirmed by theSAY Agency, while Como is confirmed as the most expensive Lombard province for refueling self-service and Milan’s prices per served are higher than the regional average of 3 cents, Bergamo is the most virtuous, where the cost is lower than the Lombard average and self-service. service is served.

The speech does not change when considering diesel: Como is still the most expensive province, followed by Varese, where however the prices fall below the Lombard average in served. Bergamo and Brescia are the cheapest for self service, the province of Orobica and that of Sondrio for served.

The data, monitored by the national Figisc, the association that protects the operators of fuel plants, concern the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, Como, Milan, Sondrio and Varese and cover the period from 1 to 20 January. In Como, a liter of self-service petrol costs on average € 1.78, which is 2 cents more than the regional average. To save you need to get to Bergamo, where a liter of self-service petrol costs 1.73 euros, statistically 3 cents less than in other provinces and even 5 cents less than in Como. The prices are lower than the Lombard average of 1 cent even per served, which therefore costs 1.75 euros.

In Milan, self-service petrol costs 1 cent more than the Lombard average (1.76 euros) and per service costs 1.91 euros, 3 cents above the average.

The diesel

The picture is not very different for owners of a car with a diesel engine. Diesel in Bergamo costs 3 cents less than in the other provinces of Lombardy and an average of 1 cent is also saved in the Brescia area. The most expensive province served remains Milan, where a liter of diesel costs € 1.78 per liter, 3 cents more than the average (1.75 per liter).

The price differences between self and served

In Bergamo, despite the low prices, there is the highest difference between the self-service and the served cost, on average equal to 2 cents. Como, despite the “black jersey” on self-service petrol and diesel, has a differential of less than 2 cents.

The data provided by Figisc also shows that, on average, the prices of petrol and diesel (both self and served) are higher in Lombardy if they are supplied by independent operators, owners, for example, of medium-small networks, such as “White pumps”, the service stations that are not part of the circuit of the most famous fuel distribution companies.

A liter of self-service petrol purchased from a plant owned by the big oil brands (then entrusted to the management of a manager) costs 1.73 euros. Purchased from an independent supplier, it costs € 1.83. Even more marked difference in terms of service: € 1.78 per liter from oil brands, € 1.90 from independent service stations. A similar argument applies to diesel: on the served basis, diesel oil costs on average 1 cent more in small plants, not attributable to the typical distribution companies.

The latest survey is that provided by Confesercenti Varese, which compares the costs of petrol and diesel in distributors on the border between Italy and Switzerland: a liter of petrol in Switzerland costs an average of 1.59 euros per liter, while in Italy the price is 1.81 euros. In Italy, on the border, diesel costs on average € 1.71 per liter, ten cents more than in Switzerland, where the price is € 1.60 per liter.