expensive prices from 1,300 euros per family- Corriere.it

There is no sign of stopping the inflation boom in the Eurozone. According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, the rate expected in November is 4.9%, up from 4.1% in October. The main weight is energy (27.4%, compared to 23.7% in October), followed by services (2.7%, compared to 2.1% in October), non-energy industrial products (2.4 %, compared to 2.0% in October) and food, alcohol and tobacco (2.2%, compared to 1.9% in October). In Italy, the November inflation rate is estimated to rise to 4% from 3.2% in October. On an annual basis, the increase is 3.8% “reaching a level that has not been recorded since September 2008”, notes Istat in preliminary estimates, also underlining that core inflation rises to levels not seen since March 2013.

The further acceleration, on a trend basis, is once again largely due to the prices of energy goods (from +24.9 per cent in October to +30.7 per cent) and, in particular, to those of the non-regulated component (from +15.0 per cent to +24, 3 per cent), while the regulated component, while maintaining very sustained growth, recorded a slight slowdown (from +42.3 per cent to +41.8 per cent). The prices of both processed (from +1.0 percent to +1.7 percent) and unprocessed (from +0.8 percent to +1) food goods also accelerated compared to October, but to a lesser extent. , 5 per cent) and those of services relating to transport (from +2.4 per cent to +3.6 per cent). Core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, and inflation net of energy goods alone, both accelerated from +1.1 per cent in October to +1.4 per cent.



Gas prices are racing ahead of some auctions that will give the pulse Moscow’s willingness to open the taps to Europe and in the wake of the stiffening of temperatures that should affect the Old Continent in the next two weeks. Gas futures traded on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the benchmark of the European gas price, rose by 6.2% to 99.2 euros per megawatt hour, after hitting a maximum of 101 euros. Strong up, reports Bloomberg, also the electricity prices in December of Germany (+ 20% to 241 euros per megawatt hour) and France (+ 21% to 384 euros) recorded on the European Energy Exchange while London gas increased by 5.7% to 257 pence .

On the other hand, the prices of recreational services are decreasing, cultural and personal care (-0.7%). On an annual basis, both the prices of goods (from + 4.2% to + 5.3%) and those of services (from + 1.3% to + 1.7%) accelerate; the inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods remains negative (-3.6 percentage points), widening compared to that recorded in October (-2.9). The inflation acquired for 2021 is equal to 1.9% for the general index and 0.8% for the core component. According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices records an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and 4.0% on an annual basis (from + 3.2% in October).

«Inflation at 3.8% means, for a couple with two children, an increase in the cost of living equal to 1346 euros on an annual basis, 524 only for housing, water and electricity, 567 euros for transport. For a couple with 1 child, the highest annual expenditure is equal to 1247 euros, 526 for the home, 494 for transport, on average for a family the overall increase is 1043 euros, 493 for the home and 363 for transport », says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.

