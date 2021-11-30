experience counts in the new contract

From tellers to officials, the step will be short. The obstacle of the qualification will no longer be a real obstacle in the PA, that is experience, 15 years, will be enough to make the leap that counts. The novelty has found space in the new draft contract for employees of the central functions and constitutes an important turning point. Yes, because in practice it means that in this way i public employees who are in a specific area, the first or the second makes no difference, they will be able to move on to the higher one as an exception to the qualifications normally required for access. The negotiations between Aran, the agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations, and the trade unions resumed yesterday, after a brief “pause for reflection”. We are now moving towards a phase of tighter meetings, since the government aims to close the negotiations by the end of December.

AUDIENCE

The next meeting is already set for December 6th. An official of the Public Administration deals with the correct execution of the other acts of the administration, such as procurement contracts. Contributes to the drafting, monitoring and evaluation of financial statements. In the draft contract for the central functions, discussed yesterday between Aran and the trade unions, it is specified that “for the transition from the area of ​​operators to that of assistants, a secondary school diploma or, failing that, the fulfillment of compulsory schooling and experience of at least 10 years in the lower area “.

As for the transition from the assistants area to the officials area, the updated draft states that a bachelor’s or master’s degree will be sufficient, or failing that, a secondary school diploma and experience of at least 15 years. in the area immediately below. But be careful because the performance evaluation will also have a weight. In fact, in the count of the years of experience accumulated in the lower area, only those with positive evaluations will be included for the purpose of the transfer. In the last hypothesis of a contract landed on the negotiating table between Aran and the trade unions, we also read that “without prejudice to the self-protection power of the administration, the insolvency procedures for access to the areas or positions of legal classification of the previous professional system, including those reserved for personnel already in service at the administration, already banned before the entry into force of the new system, are completed and concluded on the basis of the previous professional system “.

News are also coming with regards to the regulation of smart working: we are moving towards more flexible solutions. The work performance in agile mode, states the draft, must not necessarily be divided into three time bands, that of operations, that of contactability and that of disconnection. In short, the intention is to leave public administrations the freedom to decide how to regulate themselves according to their needs.

The range of operations provides that the worker is in a position to perform the required tasks in close proximity, in that of contactability he will have to answer the telephone and e-mail messages, while the inoperability range coincides with the period during which the worker cannot provide any work performance. In any case, the state employees in smart working, always according to the provisions of the hypothesis of the contract, can be called back to the office with a notice of 24 hours for unexpected service needs. Today the minister pe rla Pa Renato Brunetta will see the trade unions precisely to illustrate the new guidelines on agile work. Headlights turned on then on the incoming increases.

THE FRONTS

The agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations presented the estimates to the trade unions. The gross monthly increase will be 4.15 per cent as announced. In ministries, for example, the increases should be between € 59 and € 114. In the second, the bar is expected to oscillate between 62 euros in gross monthly increase and around 80 euros. Finally, in the third area, that of officials, gross monthly salary increases should range from 77 euros to 111 euros. Similar figures in tax agencies and non-economic public bodies, such as Inps or Inail. The situation is different for Agid: in the third area there are those who could get up to 146 euros of gross monthly increase. The negotiations between Aran and the trade unions for the renewal of the contract for employees of the central functions in recent weeks have accelerated. The goal of the Ministry of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, is to close the game by the end of December, so that the payroll increases materialize at the beginning of next year. Possibly between March and April.