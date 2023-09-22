Experiences that quench the thirst for Valencia. wine week

Immersing yourself in the wine-growing region of the Valencian Denomination of Origin is entering a rich cultural mosaic, not only for its wines, but also for its gastronomy, its landscapes, traditions and its cultural heritage.

This land, fortunate for its climate, proximity to the Mediterranean Sea and its rich heritage, invites you to enjoy it. From the peaks of Alto Turia to oenological projects that share enthusiasm for the land and a grape, Merseguera; To Clariano that surprises you with the multicolored landscapes you love in Tuscany; Passing through Valentino-Moscatel where the smell of orange blossoms, honey permeates… Culture, gastronomy and nature united by wine in a unique place with many hectares of vineyards to visit.

Centuries-old wineries, unique accommodation or the most traditional local cuisine bring visitors closer to the culture of Valencian wine. Areas where vineyards mingle with fields of sunflowers, almond trees, wheat and olive trees, giving each season a different color. An alternative and complement to traditional tourism to enjoy the flavor and hospitality of Valencia.

A journey that can start from the city of Valencia itself and that takes wine tourists to municipalities and historical areas linked to wine culture, where they can discover all the secrets of its production by winegrowers, oenologists, winemakers, sommeliers …passionate about a wine that expresses the region.

Because Valencia is wine country. Wines with character and Mediterranean essence, where tradition merges with innovation and respect for the environment. Learn how each bottle tells a unique story and discover the richness of this land in every sip.

