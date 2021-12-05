Experimental Milan discovers the false nueve with the head of Liverpool | News

The match against Salernitana forced Pioli to find new solutions once again

No one can deny that, ever since he sat on the bench of the Milan, Pegs has almost always found himself dealing with emergency situations. The list of unavailable players is now the main reason for the Rossoneri’s eves and the match against Salerno was no exception. To all this, then, was added the injury of Pellegri in startup. Not wanting to risk it Ibrahimovic a few days before the decisive match for the European future against Liverpool, Pioli has relied on a new and intriguing solution.

Starting with Saelemaekers and Leao larghi and Diaz behind Pellegri, with the attacker’s injury the Rossoneri coach fielded Krunic, effectively giving up a pure striker and relying on the double false nueve, in the sense that the newcomer and Brahim Diaz constantly swapped positions between the front and center of the attack. By clearing the area, there was the possibility to fill it with inserts from behind (a solution particularly exploited by Kessie). The rest was done by the principles that now regulate Milan’s maneuver. The speed cuts of the high wards allowed the Rossoneri to develop a fluid and fast maneuver made of exchanges with a few touches which, when the central outlets are blocked, can find an outlet on the outside, especially on the left, where Leao and Theo Hernandez know make the difference.

Of course, Salernitana is not a particularly formidable opponent but the San Siro match, in addition to having led Milan to lead the standings alone, confirmed to Pioli that they have a tested system, capable of developing their own game regardless of the interpreters. , and to know how to move with precise concepts also by exploiting new solutions. Now the head is at Liverpool. Not everything depends on the Rossoneri, but a convincing performance against Klopp’s team could be the basis for fueling that fundamental self-esteem in the Scudetto race.