Experimental piece on David Bowie impresses at CinemaCon summit

Las Vegas (United States) (AFP) – Never-before-seen footage of David Bowie was unveiled Tuesday at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, as a preview of an alternate piece about the late musician that is also narrated by him.

“Moonage Daydream” will premiere next month at the Cannes festival before hitting theaters in September. It is the first film about the artist approved by his parents, who gave director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

“Bowie can’t be defined. He can be experienced,” Morgen said at the movie theater owners’ summit.

“We’ve designed ‘Moonage Daydream’ to be a cinematic experience and give audiences what they can’t get from a book or article.”

The production is not a biographical film, nor a traditional documentary. It mixes some of Bowie’s songs, concert clips, fan recordings and a series of abstract and surreal images to create “a visual and aural extravagance,” said producer Bill Gerber (“A Star is Born”).

The director spent two years reviewing the Bowie material. He enlisted the help of Tony Visconti, who was the singer’s music producer for years and was part of the sound team for the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Viewers at CinemaCon saw several clips from the film, including Bowie performing “Hallo Spaceboy” and “Heroes.”

“I think it’s our responsibility to create the 21st century in 1971,” Bowie is heard saying in the piece.

“We wanted to destroy everything that was in the past. We question all established values ​​and all taboos.”

“It was all garbage and all garbage is wonderful.”

The film will be released in the United States by Neon, who also previewed clips of “Crimes of the Future” at this edition of CinemaCon.

Directed by David Croneberg (“Crash”), the horror film is set in a world where humans are forced to speed up their evolution with organ transplants and body modifications to survive their changing environment.

The heavy trailer released at the movie industry convention shows a woman ripping open a torso with her fingernails and a man with an extra set of ears sewn onto his forehead.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortenson and Lea Seydoux, the film will also be released in June.

“It was a difficult, extreme, unusual film,” Croneberg told AFP.

“The Cannes festival is the perfect place for this,” he added.

“It’s really a meditation on where the world is going, where the environment is going and how it affects the body (…) It’s not a movie about climate change, but it’s about where we’re going, and it’s interesting because I wrote this script 20 years ago.

CinemaCon kicked off Monday and ends Thursday.

