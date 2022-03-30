Expert! Belinda brings spring trends together in one look: tailored suit, braless and more (PHOTO)

Belinda will return to acting with the series of Netflix ‘Welcome to Eden’, where he will play the character from ‘Africa’. It was in the presentation of this new project where the “green-eyed” dazzled by her spectacular look.

Through your account Instagramthe interpreter of ‘Sapito’ published a photo in which you can see the outfit she wore at the press conference for the new series, which will be a turning point in her career by marking her return to acting.

Belinda chose to wear a royal blue suit with a metallic top, which generated a ‘braless’ effect, which is one of the strongest trends of the moment and consists of not wearing a bra.

Celebrities like Emma Watson, Megan Fox and Danna Paola, have already worn looks for important events, in which they do not use it either.

To complete her look, the interpreter of ‘Luz Sin Gravidad’ wore a “wet hair” hairstyle, as well as simple makeup, making it clear that Beli has the best taste in clothing and is always in fashion.

“Like this or more divine?”, “You deserve to succeed in Europe and the whole world”, “We love Beli in her blue era”, “Beautiful”, “A lot of elegance”, “Perfect”, “Divine”; It is read among the comments of the publication that already has more than 200 thousand likes.

When does Welcome to Eden premiere on Netflix?

Welcome to Eden will arrive on Netflix on May 6, 2022. In addition to Belinda, it will feature actresses such as Amaia Salamanca, Amaia Aberasturi and Ana Mena.

The series will deal with a group of young influencers who are invited to a great secret party on an island, in which an event will take place that will change their lives.