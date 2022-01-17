Expert flyer “Big brands in small installments” January 17-30: it’s time for a new Smart TV

The new Expert flyer pleases customers who are planning a substantial purchase, maybe a smart TV or a high-end notebook. The special offer valid from 17 to the January 30, 2022 takes the name of “Big brands in small installments“and will be available in all points of sale of the groups GAER And DGgroup. Among the suspects to become the best discounted products, you will find the new one Galaxy S21 FE to € 699, iPhone 11 at € 629, the notebook Lenovo IdeaPad 5 at € 499, the smart TV TCL LED 50P615 at € 289 (with Bonus TV) and the tablet Galaxy Tab A8 for € 279.

As always, we remind you that there are many very convenient offers also on Amazon online store: we propose to follow two of the most interesting discounts today with the notebook HONOR Magicbook X15 and the promo combo for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is not only discounted but also gives you a voucher from € 70 Amazon credit.