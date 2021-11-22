Tech

Expert Flyer Black Friday November 22-29: Galaxy A12 and LG OLED not to be missed

Get in on the Black Friday promo of the Expert flyer, with lots of new offers valid from 22 to the November 29, 2021, therefore up to Cyber ​​Monday. Not to be missed Samsung Galaxy A12 at € 129 and above all the smart TV LG OLED 4K HDR from 48 “to € 869 (with Bonus TV), plus many other discounts for smartphones, notebooks, televisions, accessories and appliances.

Furthermore, if these offers are not enough for you, we point out that on Amazon Italy are available exceptional discounts for Echo Dot (3rd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K Max and POCO X3 Pro. You can take a look by clicking on the link following.

In the gallery below you can browse the Complete Expert flyer for promotion “Black Friday“, valid in the Expert outlets of the groups GAER And DGgroup. The same promotion is also active in Expert points of sale belonging to other groups in other areas of Italy, but we always advise you to to verify available offers directly in the store.

From the button below you can go to promo page on the official Expert store. In addition, below you will also find the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and to check the best Black Friday Amazon deals.

Expert flyer “Black Friday” – DG Group

Expert Flyer “Black Friday” – GAER

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

