Expert flyer “Black Friday Preview” until November 14: Redmi 10 and Smart OLED TVs not to be missed
The Expert flyer below is the one that inaugurates the special promotion linked to Black Friday 2021, with a whole month of offers on all electronics products. Until the November 14, 2021 you can take advantage of the discounts “Black Friday preview“, available in the shops of the groups GAER And DG Group.
There are two absolute protagonists of this promo. On the one hand we have the new Redmi 10, a good quality Android smartphone available for only € 199 approximately. On the other hand there is it 4K HDR OLED Smart TV of the series LG 48A16LA at € 999 net, which can also be purchased using the double TV Bonus for only € 869!
Also, if you want to take advantage of the best Amazon deals, we point out the new Fitbit Charge 5 for only € 168, the best price for this fitness optimized smartband. You can buy it directly by clicking on the button below.
In the gallery below you can browse the Complete Expert flyer for promotion “Black Friday preview“, valid in the Expert outlets of the groups DGgroup And GAER. The same promotion is also active in Expert points of sale belonging to other groups in other areas of Italy, but we always advise you to to verify available offers directly in the store.
From the button below you can go to promo page on the official Expert store.
