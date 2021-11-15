Tech

Expert flyer “Black Friday Surprises” November 15-29: iPhone 12 mini not to be missed

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Expert flyer & quot; Black Friday surprises & quot; November 15-29: iPhone 12 mini not to be missed

Vezio Ceniccola

The Black Friday of the Expert flyer is renewed with a surprising new promotion. From 15 to the November 29, 2021 in fact, you can take advantage of the offers contained in the series “Black Friday surprises“, which therefore will embrace the whole of the second part of the month, also reaching the Black Friday and al Cyber ​​Monday.

We advise you not to miss the discount for iPhone 12 mini, down to only € 599 in the 64 GB version, but also the promo dedicated to METZ 55MOC9010Z, a 4K HDR Smart TV with panel 55 “OLED and streaming services natively supported, priced at € 769 taking advantage of the TV Bonus.

Furthermore, if these offers are not enough for you, we point out that on Amazon Italy is now available one exceptional discount for Echo Dot (3rd generation), sold and shipped by Amazon for only € 19 approximately. You can take a look by clicking on link following.

In the gallery below you can browse the Complete Expert flyer for promotion “Black Friday surprises“, valid in the Expert outlets of the groups DGgroup And GAER. The same promotion is also active in Expert points of sale belonging to other groups in other areas of Italy, but we always advise you to to verify available offers directly in the store.

From the button below you can go to promo page on the official Expert store. In addition, below you will also find the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and to check the best Black Friday Amazon deals.

Expert Flyer “Black Friday Surprises” – DG Group

Expert Flyer “Black Friday Surprises” – GAER

