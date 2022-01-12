Expert flyer “Orange Days” January 12-16: double discount up to 25%
Back to the promotion “Orange Days“with the new Expert flyer! Special offers for this period will be available in stores and on the online store from 12 to the January 16, 2022, especially in branded stores DGgroup. The double discount of the promo is very convenient: it starts from at least 25% less on household appliances and TVs, while discounts for the telephony department start at 15% and rise with sensational declines.
Also, if you want to take a look at other discounts not to be missed, there are super prices on too Amazon Italy, such as the ones we propose to follow for Fire TV Stick 4K and for OnePlus 9 Pro.
In the gallery below you can browse the Complete Expert flyer for promotion “Orange Days“, valid in Expert stores DGgroup. The same promotion is also active in Expert points of sale belonging to other groups in other areas of Italy, but we always advise you to to verify available offers directly in the store.
Expert Flyer “Orange Days” – DGgroup
