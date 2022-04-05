Expert points out the 11 best games related to the metaverse in April 2022

Despite the great volatility of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 and also the weakness of Bitcoin (BTC) to break the $50,000 mark again, metaverse games and games to win continue to attract attention in the market. In March alone, the STEPN game saw its native GMT token rise over 10,000% from $0.01 to over $3.

In STEPN, players are paid in cryptocurrency for running and walking. It is estimated that in the month of March, players had the opportunity to win about 217 dollars for every 11 km traveled, either walking or running.

In addition, games like Metamon, Axie Infinity, Sandbox, among others, announce various collaborations and novelties that range from traditional world brands to famous artists. A recent survey by DappRadar revealed that there are currently more than 150 games to play to win in the cryptocurrency market.

Given this, blockchain-based gaming expert Phil Hall has pinpointed 11 blockchain games that he believes have high return potential for the month of April.

“2021 saw a significant rise of the gaming scene and an explosion of speculation, much of which drove gaming tokens and NFTs to all-time highs, but much of that hype has died down as most Most of these games didn’t have much to show, let alone play. But that’s about to change in a big way in 2022. And the month of April is just a sign of things to come.”

Axie Infinity

The first game on the list of analysts is Axie Infinity, which even with the Ronin blockchain hack, considered the largest in the history of the cryptocurrency universe, remains one of the main metaverse and play-to-earn games in the world. market.

“The biggest name in blockchain and play-to-earn gaming on Axie is long overdue for a major revamp of its game. Known as Origin, this version brings a host of new abilities, a revamped combat system and a new system that makes the game free for new players. So it’s a match to pay attention to,” he said.

Drunk Robots

The second game on Hall’s list is Drunk Robots, who announced the launch at IDO of their $METAL token, which will be the native token of the game and will have great functionality throughout the game ecosystem. The IDO is hosted on three platforms: Liquidifty, Gamefi, and Trustpad, for a starting price of $0.01.

Drunk Robots is a blockchain game that has crazy robots as the protagonists of its future world of The Machines. Players must dominate the city by restoring the game’s drunken robots to sanity.

The game economy is based on a double token system: the $METAL and $JUNK tokens. The $METAL token is the main utility and game token. As the main exchange asset, $METAL is useful as a market offer. Players will also be able to unlock special modes and upgrades with the token.

Sunflower Land

The expert also points to Sunflower Land, formerly called Sunflower Farmers, who was one of the main culprits in the first Polygon (MATIC) network usability boom.

“All of their contracts have been rewritten to close coding loopholes and try to discourage bot use. The new game will start with a slow release, adding new features over time. It’s a game we have to keep going,” he revealed.

Ascend

The analyst also noted that he has his eye on Ascenders, a blockchain game built on top of the Avalanche (AVAX) network. The game is an action RPG and has announced the launch of a free to play version along with a month-long challenge in which users can win up to one million AGC tokens in prizes.

Players can download the game demo and experience the challenge of combat. Those with the 100 highest scores at the end of the month with $AGC, government tokens for Ascendants.

meta shooter

Hall also highlights that he has his eye on Metashooter, which runs on the Cardano blockchain and, according to the expert, is the first hunting game to be built on the blockchain.

The game will take place on an island where players will find all their prey which can be birds, carnivores and herbivores. For each category there are different animals, each with its own rarity and level of difficulty.

“You can also bring a vehicle to help you cover more ground. With a vehicle, you can reach areas of the map that would not be accessible on foot. You can also bring a dog as a hunting companion. And how this game interacts with the Cardano blockchain , all of these assets will be NFT,” he says.

Genesis Worlds

Also on the list of experts is Genesis Worlds, which has announced a new set of rewards for its players, which means that the profitability of the game has also changed, which could attract new players.

Five new worlds open in this version, the first of which, Xoth, will be released in early April and the others seven days later. The game’s native token is GENESIS, which will also be the cryptocurrency for the game’s governance system.

“Also, as the game gets closer to its final release, Mining Claim owners will have the opportunity to convert them to LAND Claim. The exact details of this process have yet to be revealed, but all indications are that players should have the game in his sights for the whole month,” he said.

Open Sea

Although OpenSea is not a game, but rather a platform for buying and selling NFTs, Hall points out that all investors and players in the market should keep an eye on it during the month of April due to the launch of support for NFTs built on Solana.

“All games built on top of Solana should benefit from this and also the price of NFTs should see an increase at launch, which is a great opportunity for gamers,” he says.

Tiny Colony

Another game on the list of experts is Tiny Colony, a game in which players can build and develop advanced ant colonies, defend their bases against the dark forces that roam underground, challenge other colonies to battles, form alliances and trade. each other to participate in large-scale community events.

Players will be able to participate in community-wide events such as Community Quests, Battle Arenas, Gladiator Fights, Miniature Wars, Miniature Slots, and much more.

The Tiny Colony base game allows players to start building a colony without the need for NFTs. Players can take advantage of the construction and management simulator elements of Tiny Colony by building a basic set of cells and interacting with the base game characters in the “training grounds”.

Additionally, there are a multitude of NFTs available for players who want to maximize their experience and participate in community events. In-game NFTs can be purchased with TinyBits ($TINY). NFTs can be upgraded with TeenyBits ($TEENY), which can be earned in-game by running an effective and efficient colony and participating and betting on events and battles.

Metawana

Metwana is a metaverse game built on top of the Solana blockchain. The goal of the game is to farm exotic and rare Nugs into powerful Battle Buds to compete in PvP battles for rewards. Each Nug and Battle Bud are NFTs with their own sets of attributes and abilities.

As in most farming simulators, the goal is to take good care of your crops, watering them and protecting them from thieves and other potential dangers. Once you’ve harvested your crops, you can sell them at your dispensary and make a profit in the process. As you level up, you will unlock new resources for your farm and crates containing Nug NFTs.

“The full rewards mechanism has not been revealed yet, but we can expect rewards in NFTs and Highlands Cash, which is an in-game currency only. The team plans to launch the MWANA token in April, which will be the governance token for the next DAO. Certain in-game assets will also be purchasable with MWANA tokens,” he said.

GreenRabbit

The analyst points out that Green Rabbit has been putting together a complex ecosystem of creation over the last year and, although the final fruits of this work have not yet been made public, various details of its 3D worlds have already been released.

In Green Rabbit Adventures, a new NFT game from the Wax network, you will experience a unique story that mixes fiction and fantasy in a unique way while having the opportunity to make real profits.

“It’s a game that has to be on the radar of all players,” he says.

Metamon Island

Another game to watch out for is Metamon Island, which has recently announced the burning of 635 of its avatars to balance out the game’s reward system, with the goal of maintaining the game’s value, rarity, and playability.

Additionally, the team also highlighted the release of a test version of Metamon World. To do this, they updated all game servers, causing an interruption of the game for all players. The update, which lasted about 8 hours, allowed access to new content.

The developer has also posted the Metamons entry at level 60 in the Metamon World. However, level 60 avatars, in the new version, will no longer be able to stay on Metamon’s Island to get egg fragments.

Thus, level 60 Metamons can only travel back to Metamon Island by spaceship and rocket. The feature will be released in the next version.

The team has also announced a package of novelties in the profitability of the game. General gameplay updates will be announced later in the first half of the year. These updates include the need to use the RACA token for various in-game tasks and rewards.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.