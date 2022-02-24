Expert Points Out Top 4 Metaverse & Play-to-Earn Games To Take Advantage Of In 2022

Metaverses and play-to-earn games were one of the main players in the crypto universe in 2021, grabbing attention even as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of $69,000.

According to consolidated data from the consulting firm Newzoo, in 2021, 175.8 billion dollars were moved in the sector. By 2023, this figure is estimated to exceed $200 billion.

Among metaverse games, Axie Infinity (AXS) has broken the $4 billion mark in business by selling its avatars, the Axies, characters in non-expendable tokens (NFTs) required to play the game.

According to data from Dappradar, the average selling price on Axie Infinity is $198.77 and the project has seen more than 1,905,222 traders trade on the platform. which is based on Ethereum but uses a layer 2 solution, Ronin, to avoid the high fees and scalability issues of ETH.

Boosted by the success of Axie Infinity, various studios, game producers, and even smart contract platforms announced the release of games focused on the metaverse, and today, players have more than 150 choices of games in the style.

Therefore, Heloisa Passos, CEO of Sp4ce, a Brazilian game to win company, made a list of the 4 best metaverses and games to earn money in 2022.

pegaxy

Perhaps the big bet for 2022, according to the specialist.

The game is a PVP-style horse race, where players compete for the top three spots against 11 other racers.. Each race has random elemental variables including wind, water, fire, speed, and more. Players must place in the top three to earn the platform’s utility token, VIS (Vigorus).

“Pegaxy still has a lot of potential to show and several updates to come, such as 3D mode, new utility measures, and token burning, but what has drawn a lot of attention is its innovative rental mode.”

The game allows you to rent a horse by paying a fee per number of days, and it is also possible to rent the horse by setting a profit sharing percentage when putting it on the market.

“In this way, even if you don’t know the person who is going to rent your horse, the game itself distributes the rewards based on the definition set by the owner, that is, both the owner and the renter receive the equivalent to his part automatically after the race,” he explains.

This style of rental has attracted more and more investors who want to invest high values, but who do not want to spend time playing or having to teach and supervise students. How is the school model?

With this, the game saw the value of the cheapest horse on the market go from USD 410.00 at the end of December 2021, to values ​​above USD 1,500 dollars still at the end of January 2022.

Ember Sword

Ember Sword is a free-to-play MMORPG set in a player-driven, dystopian fantasy universe with a fast-paced, classless combat system. The game will be released in alpha model in the first quarter of 2022.

“In it, players will be able to generate income through the sale of equipment and other objects (NFT), in addition to the currency itself and the fees that land owners will receive as a reward for their use,” according to Helo.

Thetan Sand

Although he shares criticism for his economic model, Thetan is one of the great promises of this year for his gameplay.

It is a game that mixes battle royale with moba. With simple yet challenging gameplay, the game allows entry as F2P (free to play), but with some limitations – buying an NFT to get an accelerated token farm or even renting (this update is still scheduled to be released at the time of writing).

The game has simultaneously reached seven million users since its launch.

Axie Infinity

According to the specialist Axie Infinity still has a lot to deliver, with its V2 called Origin – second version that promises to repaginate the game, change the mechanics, bring new forms of burning, and in the future the gameplay of the lands. The game promises to renew spirits and look for new periods of growth.

“It should be remembered that Axie is increasingly seeking to gain notoriety in the competitive scene through the acquisition of renowned professionals in the gaming market”

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.