Expert says Kim Kardashian ‘irreparably damaged’ Marilyn Monroe’s dress

According to collector Scott Fortner, the reality TV star damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress during the annual gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

The mythical dress of Marilyn Monroe would have been damaged by Kim Kardashian. So says Scott Fortner, a fanatical Marilyn Monroe collector who on Wednesday slammed the company that owns the actress’ famous dress for letting Kim Kardashian wear it to the Metropolitan Museum gala dinner in New York. what has it according to him “irreparably damaged”. To back up his claims, Scott Fortner this week released photos of the cream dress adorned with crystals that the latter wore when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

On the first series of images appears according to him the famous dress of Marilyn such as it was before the Gala of the Met. The second set was taken by a friend of Scott Fortner’s privately owned Ripley’s Museum in Hollywood on Sunday after Kim Kardashian donned it. Comparison of the shots seems to show small tears in the fabric at the back closure and several crystals missing or hanging by a thread in the back of the dress.

The snaps and the alleged damage inflicted on the dress, which Ripley’s auctioned off for a record $4.8 million, have drawn widespread criticism on social media in recent days. In an update published Wednesday on his Instagram account, Scott Fortner specifies that his “recriminations are aimed at Ripley’s, which allowed the dress to be worn”. Before adding: “Any celebrity who was offered to wear this garment would have jumped at the chance (…). Kim K. was just the one who could do it.”

“Ripley’s had an obligation to protect and preserve this historic piece and they failed to do so. It is now damaged beyond repair and would likely have been damaged by anyone who wore it.”, says the collector. Asked by AFP to comment on these accusations, the company Ripley’s had not yet reacted.

In early May, Ripley’s was delighted that the dress, never worn since Marilyn Monroe, was given to Kim Kardashian for the Met Gala. “Great care has been taken to preserve this piece of history. With the help of fashion curators, experts, archivists and insurers, we have made the condition of the garment our number one priority. No cover was made and Kim Kardashian donned a replica before taking part in the gala”the company wrote in a statement.

Kim Kardashian, who had undertaken a draconian diet to be able to enter the legendary dress, did not comment on this controversy on her social networks.

