expert tricks to recreate them at home

33 years old, Hollywood actress and with one of the most admired styles on the planet, that’s right Zoe Kravitz. The daughter of the famous singer Lenny Kravitz She frequently attends the main fashion events and manages to surprise in each of her appearances, as she exudes character and personality with both her ‘looks’ and her hairstyles and makeup.

Tonight, the American visits the anthill beside Robert Pattinson to promote batman. In the new installment of the DC Comics superhero, the one who was the protagonist of Twilight will play Batmanwhile Zoë Kravitz will give life to the famous Catwoman. This feature film, which is one of the most anticipated worldwide, will hit theaters on March 4.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz, in addition to her work as an interpreter, has a high-level career in the world of fashion, having worked for important firms such as Yves Saint-Laurent. And it is that, effectively, his style conquers brands and inspires ‘fashionistas’. In a matter of beauty, the looks of the American are the most successful. At the capillary level, she dares with all kinds of colors and cuts, while in terms of makeup, although usually bet on simplicity, manages to highlight and enhance its features.

As explained Eve Escolano, make-up and hair stylist“Zoë is a strong advocate of less is more, letting features of her face stand out impeccably, such as her eyes and mouth.” In all the makeup of the actress, a luminous skin stands out, which, as the expert affirms, is synonymous with well-groomed skin and youththat is why it seems that the years do not pass by the artist.

Below we highlight some of the main keys to Zoë Kravitz’s makeup, as well as expert ‘tips’ to recreate them at home in a simple way.

a luminous skin

This ‘glow’ effect on the skin favors both the darkest, as is the case with Zoë, and the lightest. “Especially on dark skin, it is better not to use excessively light or whitish illuminators because an artificial effect will be seen. It is always better to use bronze or gold tones to give light,” he advises. Eve Escolano.

The importance of eyebrow makeup

The eyebrows play a fundamental role in our face and, therefore, making the most of them in makeup is essential to show off a well-crafted ‘beauty look’. As explained Eve Escolano, “they frame our gaze in a way that gives prominence to the eye”. In makeup trends, the eyebrows have acquired more prominence than ever and, luckily, we find specific products to make them thicker, defined or laminated, for example. “All this makes the eye rise, open and look more beautiful,” Eva details.

How to take advantage of the eyebrows? “I recommend that you go to a professional and I will make a study of your face and eye shape to define your eyebrow. Not all the shapes of eyebrows that you see can look good on you and let yourself be carried away by a trend if it does not go well for you, it is a mistake,” explains the make-up artist. “Then choose the product to shape; there are shadow or brush-type formats like a mask that are very comfortable to use, but you can also use a pencil to draw hair by hair; or, opt for micropigmentation.”

Zoe Kravitz during the premiere of the second season of ‘Big Little Lies’ GTRES

Earth tones or the ‘make-up’ with a natural effect

Makeup with a natural effect is very flattering and also very simple to do. To recreate the one that Zoë Kravitz usually resorts to, you simply have to dare with a smoked one. To do it, “use a cream shadow, just applied with the fingertips in earth tones, several layers of mascara and a little highlighter in the inner corner.”

On the other hand, for the lips the expert recommends choosing a nude tone so that the makeup looks more durablebecause if the natural tone fades over time, it will always continue to look pretty.

To carry it out, we must include different products in our bag:

A cream shadow in earth tones (making up with your fingers on the mobile paragraph and on the lower lashes carefully).

(making up with your fingers on the mobile paragraph and on the lower lashes carefully). a mascara (applying it upwards and lengthening outwards).

(applying it upwards and lengthening outwards). A two-tone cream highlighter (the clear one for the cheekbone area).

(the clear one for the cheekbone area). A natural lipstick (applying small touches on the lip).

Zoe Kravitz, with short blonde hair and earth tone makeup GTRES

A marked eyeliner

The ‘eyeliner’ plays a fundamental role when it comes to intensifying the look. Zoë Kravitz wears it with a line effect, which can be achieved “by drawing the shape of the eye, without lengthening it or making defined shapes”. One trick is to “just line both the upper and lower lids, leaving the rest of the eye bare to frame your gaze without going overboard.” Simple and flattering!

Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of ‘The Big Little Lies’ in California GTRES

voluminous lips

The lips are a very delicate area and, therefore, and as the expert advises, it is important to take care of it with moisturizers and exfoliants that we must use at least once a week.

In terms of makeup, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz resort to ‘gloss’ or red frequently. “The red tone highlights all skins and is always a safe bet to enhance any look.more in skin tones like his”, explains Eve. To properly make up our lips and accentuate that volume effect, “first outline the contour, add color with your lipstick and apply a little highlighter and a pinch of gloss to the center of the lip, but the latter only in the center of the lip , because if you put the whole lip on, the color will move.”