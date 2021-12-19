experts are calling for a lockdown

The Omicron variant is bringing the UK to its knees: deaths from people affected by the mutation have risen to 7, hospitalizations to 85 from 65. Sage experts are calling for immediate lockdown otherwise it will be too late, while the Mayor of London said a particular state of emergency, the so-called ‘major incident’.

The numbers of the Omicron variant In the Kingdom United, where yesterday the absolute record from the beginning of the pandemic of positive cases in one day was set. Over 90 thousand have been registered, never so many. In the last 24, 10,059 additional confirmed cases related to the new variant were reported throughout the country, bringing the total to 24,968. To go up are also the deaths, now stopped at 7, and hospitalizations, from 65 to 85 from yesterday. The worst situation occurs at London, where Omicron now accounts for 80% of infections and where the mayor Sadiq Khan has decided to raise the alert level to the maximum, the so-called “major incident“, after consulting with local authorities and those responsible for emergency services.

Highest level of alert in London: the mayor’s announcement

“The increase in cases of the Omicron variant in our city is extremely worrying, therefore we are once again declaring the maximum level of alert due to the threat of Covid-19 – reads a statement signed by the mayor -. The Omicron variant quickly became dominant with a rapid increase in cases and a new increase in the number of patients in our hospitals. We are already feeling the impact across the City and while we are still learning about this mutation, it is fitting that London agencies work closely to minimize the impact on our city, including protecting the vaccination program. We know, in fact, that the vaccine offers us the best defense against the virus. There are now more clinics in London administering vaccines than at any other time during the pandemic. I urge all Londoners to book their appointment or go to one of the many centers available as soon as possible. “

The call of the experts: “Lockdown before Christmas or New Year”

Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant the UK is expected to go in lockdown before Christmas otherwise “it will be too late”. This is the recommendation from the experts of the Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), as revealed by the BBC, to the government led by Boris Johnson. According to the committee, it is necessary to adopt more restrictive measures as soon as possible because in relation to the spread of the new variant of the Coronavirus there is a risk of reaching the 3 thousand hospitalizations in the hospital a day, as he pointed out Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St. Andrews and a member of Sage. According to Reicher “it is now clear that the measures of the Plan B such as vaccination pass and smart working alone were not enough to stop the dizzying number of cases and the government must “act now. The problem is that after Christmas it will perhaps be too late, by then we will probably have had a huge wave of infections with all that this entails for society “.