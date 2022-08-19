experts believe that a catastrophe like Chernobyl in Zaporizhia is unlikely

A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency could visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in early September, according to Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian representative in Vienna, where the IAEA is based.

“It is too early to say anything about the details, these are extremely sensitive issues, we are discussing and will continue to discuss the modalities of the mission, the route, the number of people who will participate in it, how long they will remain in the center, for what tasks are sent there,” Ulyanov said during an online briefing on Friday.

“When the mission can take place, the forecasts are not always fulfilled, but, according to my feelings, we can talk quite realistically about the first days of September, unless some non-target factors come up again,” Ulyanov said. .

Ulyanov further stated that the organization of the mission is currently being discussed with the IAEA secretariat.

“Almost every day I communicate with the general director of the body, Rafael Grossi… On Monday he will appear here in Vienna and work in this direction will be intensified,” Ulyanov said.

The Russian and Ukrainian sides disagree on the preparations for such a visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that an IAEA mission would have to travel only through territory not occupied by Russia.

Regarding the situation at the plant, Ulyanov said: “So far there are no serious consequences, but, as the IAEA Director General rightly said at an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council a week ago, at any moment this It can end badly.”

He said the situation at the plant was “extremely alarming, what the Ukrainian military is doing by bombing this nuclear facility is completely unacceptable.”

Ukraine has denied bombing the area and blamed Russia for doing so as a provocation. Some plant facilities have been damaged.

Ulyanov said he doesn’t think the IAEA supports Ukraine’s insistence that a demilitarized zone be created around the plant.

“I think the IAEA will not support it, and for one simple reason: the creation of demilitarized zones has nothing to do with the IAEA’s mandate,” he said.

Russian officials have rejected the idea of ​​demilitarizing the plant, saying it needs to be protected.

Amid a steady stream of accusations from both sides, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that Ukrainian recklessness was to blame for posing “a threat to Europe’s largest nuclear facility with potential risks to a huge territory, not only adjacent to this plant, but well beyond the Ukrainian borders”.

“Our air defense systems in the region have been strengthened, we are taking all measures to ensure the security of the plant,” Ryabkov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Ryabkov said that the presence of the Russian military guarding the nuclear power plant was a guarantee that a Chernobyl-like scenario would not occur.