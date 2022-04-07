Experts: End of US aid for COVID will prolong pandemic

LONDON (AP) — In the latest Senate package to curb the coronavirus, U.S. lawmakers cut nearly all funding to stop the virus from spreading beyond American borders, a move many health experts called dangerously dangerous. myopic.

Experts warn that suspending COVID-19 aid to the poorest countries could ultimately allow the kind of rampant transmission needed for the next worrying variant to emerge and undo much of the gains made so far.

The United States has been the largest contributor to the global response to the pandemic, delivering more than 500 million vaccines, and the lack of funds will be a major setback. The money has paid for numerous interventions, including a mass vaccination campaign in Cameroon’s capital in which hundreds of thousands of people received their first dose, as well as the construction of a COVID-19 care center in South Africa and the donation of 1,000 artificial respirators to that country.

Other US-funded vaccination campaigns in dozens of countries — including Uganda, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Mali — could also end.

“Any interruption of funding will affect us,” warned Misaki Wayengera, a Ugandan official who heads a technical committee advising the government on the pandemic response. He noted that Uganda has relied heavily on donor aid — it has received more than 11 million vaccines from the United States — and that any cutbacks “will make it very difficult for us to make the money work.”

“This is a disappointing decision for poor countries that were promised billions of vaccines and resources last year in big promises made by the G7 and G20,” said Michael Head, a global health researcher at the University of Southampton in Great Britain.

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda; Mogomotsi Magome and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg and Chinedu Asadu in Lagos, Nigeria contributed to this report.