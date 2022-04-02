experts from the scientific world are the most reliable sources – UniboMagazine



How much and how they influenced the different sources of information in orienting the attitude and choices of Italians with respect to the vaccination campaign against COVID-19? This is the theme analyzed in a study signed by Barbara Saracinoresearcher at the Department of Political and Social Sciences of theUniversity of Bolognawith Massimiano Bucchi And Eliana Fattorini of the University of Trento, published in theInternational Journal of Public Health.

The scholars examined and processed the data from three surveys by the Science, Technology and Society Observatory realized in Italy in October 2020 and in January and May 2021. A survey which revealed that a particularly important role is to be attributed to the voice and visibility of experts from the scientific worldwhile social media has been less influential than one might think.

“The results of our study show that during the pandemic the scientists were perceived by Italians as the most reliable actors“, explains Barbara Saracino. “Trust in experts and their role in the context of information have played a crucial role in guiding the choices regarding the issue of vaccines”.

Indeed, the analysis shows that the Italians have maintained a high confidence in science. In the most recent survey, in May 2021, the scientists they were indicated as reliable figures by 90% of the interviewees, together with doctors and health personnel (88%) and national health authorities (74%). However, it is less positive judgment on communicative performance of these media experts, considered “confused” by 63% of the sample.

“More the communication action of the experts it is perceived as clear and usefulthe greater the propensity for positive attitudes against COVID vaccination, and vice versa, the more the communication is perceived as confusing and contradictory, the greater the uncertainties and hesitations “, he says again. Saracino. “In the last survey analyzed, the Italians who consider the communication of the experts to be unclear are 72% less likely to be vaccinated”.

More generally, the study showed that the type of information sources used by Italians has an influence on their propensity for coronavirus vaccination. For example, those who rely on information transmitted by family or friends are 83% less likely to be vaccinated than those who obtain information mainly through television channels, newspapers or institutional websites.

Finally, the data collected also made it possible to evaluate the role of social media and in particular of the disinformation content that can spread on these channels, showing that this source of information has played a minority role in the media diet of Italians. In fact, in all three surveys, only 4% of the sample indicated social media and online forums as reliable sources of information.

“These results tell us that the Italians they are not passive victims of the infodemicbut on the contrary they tend to rely on institutional information, and for this it is essential that political authorities and health structures activate effective science communication strategies“, he says in conclusion Barbara Saracino. “Until now, in many cases, the communication activity of scientists and experts was born spontaneously and on a voluntary basis: instead specific investments in this field by the institutions, in order to prepare effective plans and strategies for the future “.

The study was published inInternational Journal of Public Health with the title “Public Perception of COVID-19 Vaccination in Italy: The Role of Trust and Experts’ Communication”. The authors are Barbara Sarracino of the Department of Political and Social Sciences of the University of Bologna, with Massimiano Bucchi And Eliana Fattorini of the Department of Sociology and Social Research of the University of Trento.