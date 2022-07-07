Experts highlight that immunotherapy and precision medicine have revolutionized cancer in the last 25 years

MADRID, July 7. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Immunotherapy and precision medicine have revolutionized the approach to cancer in the last 25 years, as highlighted by experts at the Symposium on Cancer Reviews, which will reach its XXV Edition in 2023.

To celebrate it, its coordinators have met at the Grupo Arán headquarters to present the campaign with which it is intended to commemorate the 25th anniversary of this unmissable event for medical oncology. In addition, a review has been made of what Revisions in Cancer has meant in recent years for this field of medicine and all the professionals dedicated to it.

The coordinators of this meeting are doctors Eduardo Díaz-Rubio, from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Enrique Aranda Aguilar, from the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba; Enrique Grande Pulido, from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Madrid; Ana Lluch Hernández, from the Clinical Hospital of Valencia; Pedro Pérez Segura, from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, and Mariano Provencio Pulla, from the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Majadahonda in Madrid.

At the meeting, all of them analyzed the course of the Symposium on Cancer Reviews through the advances experienced by medical oncology in terms of diagnosis, treatment and research in different types of tumors.

“It seems like yesterday when in 1998 we started the Symposium on Cancer Revisions. The truth is that we are very proud that it has become a meeting and learning place, without a doubt, unique”, commented Dr. Eduardo Díaz- Blond.

He also added that he is convinced that next year it will be face-to-face and has summoned all professionals involved in dealing with cancer to attend the new edition.

“During these 25 years, progress in the field of medical treatment of cancer has been impressive, so there have been paradigm changes, among which precision treatment through the use of anti-target drugs that are directed to specific alterations of certain genes, which are sometimes characteristic of a certain tumor and others can be shared by several (agnostic tumours),” Díaz-Rubio stressed.

For his part, Dr. Mariano Provencio stressed that “Reviews in Cancer has represented a unique scenario in which oncologists have found, when there was hardly any, information and courses.” “It has established itself as a fundamental element in the formation of all Spanish medical oncology”, he added.





In his field of action, Provencio has highlighted the advances that have occurred in the last 25 years in the treatment of lung cancer: “Immunotherapy and targeted therapies have changed the lives of many people with lung cancer. a grim prognosis from a few months of survival to having long survivors who live years and years without relapse or progression. It has been a sea change and unimaginable 25 years ago.”

Dr. Pedro Pérez Segura has stressed that in the health environment “nobody should conceive of continuing education in oncology without the contribution of Cancer Reviews”. “More than almost a quarter of a century training and reminding everyone what the advances are each year with the sole intention of improving training. All this has a very clear impact on the care of our patients. We hope to continue sharing this training with you for many more years.” and we will be delighted to be able to be there for a long time”, he stressed.

Another of the scientific coordinators of Cancer Reviews, Dr. Enrique Grande, has celebrated that, taking advantage of the fact that it is already returning to normal after the pandemic, the meeting continues to be “the most traditional reference appointment for medical oncology throughout of the year”.

Along these lines, Dr. Ana Lluch explained the relevance of the event as “a meeting in which high-level professionals present the main treatment research and development strategies”, which has allowed medical oncologists “to be trained in the new advances, both in diagnosis or in molecular biology and in specific target treatments for each one of the oncological entities in our country”.

Lastly, Dr. Enrique Aranda recalled that “Cancer Reviews has been and continues to be essential for ongoing training in medical oncology in Spain and beyond”.

During the meeting, in addition, the attendees had the opportunity to enjoy an exhibition of documentary material from previous editions of the Symposium on Reviews in Cancer in which they were able to take a tour through the content addressed in said meetings, which reflects the evolution that medical oncology has experienced in all this time.