Experts in alarm: taxes will triple. Next sting, the first home

The land registry reform? The tax burden on real estate will triple on average and will constitute the lever to attack the first house, so far spared by the IMU pincers. This is what Letter 150, a liberal think tank made up of about 300 university professors, underlined in a note published yesterday on the “hottest” topic of the fiscal delegation that today will be examined again by the Finance Committee of the Chamber.

“An increase in property taxation would be unfair”, observes the think tank, recalling that the levy on this asset class is already higher than the average of the OECD countries (6.1% against 5.5%, while in Germany it is 2, 7%). Another argument against article 6 of the delegation (containing the review of estimates) is the fact that “investment in real estate is currently more taxed than investment in movable property”. In Milan the capital invested in real estate pays 108% more than the same capital invested in furniture, in Rome 264% more, in Naples 151% more, in Florence 154% more. Thirdly, Letter 150 recalls how the introduction of the IMU has led to a consistent drop in consumption by Italian families.

To corroborate this thesis, Lettera 150 recalls how “according to the life cycle theory of the Nobel Prize Modigliani, the consumption of an individual depends on the current value of his personal wealth and on the earnings acquired over the course of his life”. In practice, increasing the tax levy tends to impoverish the taxpayer by preventing him from setting aside savings that will allow him to maintain the standard of living after retirement. Finally, “an OECD study has shown that it is not economically sustainable to increase taxation on properties when taxation on income and transfers of wealth is high” as in Italy.

“The house is the priority asset of Italians and it is likely that a third of GDP growth in 2021 was linked to the real estate sector and its related industries”, notes the president of Lettera 150, Giuseppe Valditara, adding that “threatening a crisis of government for a rule that, according to the statements of the Prime Minister himself, would only have statistical significance seems to me curious and even serious. According to Valditara, the reform of the land registry should focus on «the fight against unauthorized use through the use of drones with which to register the patrimony that escapes; there it is necessary to recover the evasion, while a revaluation of the annuities would mean a crazy sting especially since in the European recommendation there is not only the increase in taxes through revaluation, but also the taxation of the first house “. All this, he concludes, “just at the moment when Italians are afraid for their future given the collapse of the stock market.”

And if Letter 150 and also Federproprietà ask for the tout court excerpt of article 6 of the tax delegation bill, Confedilizia seeks mediation by supporting the amendment of the former grillini of Alternativa there, which only suppresses the part relating to the use of the asset value of the motionless and not the entire article. Forza Italia, however, announced the abstention.