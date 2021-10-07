Experts in environmental chemistry and biotechnology: here is the new specialist course at the Cardano institute

PAVIA

The new IFTS course, Higher Technical Education and Training, is born, to train highly specialized technicians in Chemistry and Biotechnology for the environment and the territory. A path activated by Itis Cardano, home of the courses, Le Vele Foundation, Department of Earth Sciences of the University of Pavia and the companies Labanalysis, Neorisorse and Itelyum. This is a one-year post-diploma course that trains professionals capable of researching and developing innovative techniques and processes to support the circular economy, with a view to sustainability. Figures that companies cannot find. Hence the need, explains the principal of Cardano Giancarla Gatti Comini, to activate a course “to respond to requests from local companies”.

The start up at the end of October

Companies that wanted to be present at the open day organized precisely at the Technical Institute in via Verdi where, at the end of October, the theoretical lessons will start, while the internships will take place in companies that have already given their availability. «It is about 600 hours of theoretical lessons and laboratory activities and 400 hours of internship – explains Giovanna Stoppini, professor of chemistry at Cardano -. The lectures will be held by teachers from the Chemistry course of Itis, experts from companies and the Le Vele Foundation and university professors ».

“The characteristics of the water and the soil and the new techniques of environmental monitoring will be among the topics addressed by the university professors”, warns Massimiliano Bordoni, professor of the Department of Earth Sciences. «This is an articulated project that focuses on post-diploma training to create professional figures with specific skills – explains Gatti Comini -. It is a complete path that allows, thanks to the connection between school, university, professional training and companies, to enter the world of work first and with experience ». At the end, certificates or certificates are issued indicating the skills and knowledge acquired. “This will allow, in case of enrollment at the university, an abbreviation of paths or the possibility of directly accessing university courses”, explains the principal, while Elena Boneschi, of Labanalysis, company in the analysis sector in the environmental, food, pharmaceutical sector , agrochemist, underlines the growing need for figures with precise skills. Essential knowledge, says Micol Schepis, of Neorisorse-Acqua & Sole also in this company that deals with waste management, production of energy from alternative sources and production of fertilizers with a view to the circular economy.

