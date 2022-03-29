Experts monitor the possible arrival of a fourth wave of Covid-19 in the United States

AP.- As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching a possible new wave of Covid-19 in the United States and wonder how long it will take to detect it.

Despite the fact that monitoring has improved in the last two years, the experts pointed out that some recent developments do not bode well:

Read also: Covid-19 tests are no longer free in the US for those without health insurance due to lack of government funds

– Although more people are doing the rapid test for Covid-19 at home, fewer people get baseline tests the government relies on to count cases.

– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention they will soon use fewer labs to detect new variants.

– Health officials increasingly focus on hospital admissionswhich increase only after the wave has arrived.

– A program of sewage monitoring it remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on for the data needed to understand the coming waves.

– White House officials claim that the government you run out of funds for vaccines, treatments and tests.

“We are not in an ideal situation“, said Jennifer Nuzoa pandemic researcher at Brown University.

The Scientists recognized that the wide availability of vaccines and treatments puts the country in a better situation than when the pandemic began, and that monitoring has been quite advanced.

It may interest you: Booster dose protects older adults from hospitalization for Covid for up to four months, study suggests

For example, this week scientists announced a 6-month-old program that tests people arriving from abroad at four airports for the coronavirus. United States.

Genetic testing of a sample of the December 14th They specified a variant of the coronavirus, the descendant of Omicron known as BA.2, seven days before any other reported detections in the United States.

For weeks, the cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have decreased.

But the same is not true elsewhere. This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of new coronavirus cases rose for two consecutive weeks globally, likely because prevention measures against the Covid-19 have been withdrawn in several countries and BA.2 spreads more easily.